Lenovo gaming laptops and PCs are insanely cheap today

If you want to fully appreciate the wonders of today’s video games, you’ll need a computer that will be able to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements. These machines don’t come cheap — and they shouldn’t as the components that you need for an enjoyable gaming experience are expensive — but fortunately, retailers and brands are offering gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals so that you’ll be able to stretch your budget.

Lenovo, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best desktop computers and best laptops for devices that range from low-cost options for students to top-of-the-line machines for professionals, also has a significant presence in the gaming industry. There’s a lot to choose from among Lenovo’s products, but here are two options for gamers that are currently available with price cuts — the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 and the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6. They’re both on sale for $1,240, after a $300 discount to the gaming desktop’s original price of $1,540 and a $350 discount to the gaming laptop’s original price of $1,590.

For a gaming PC that can smoothly run the most popular games of this generation, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 gaming desktop. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The gaming PC also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should be plenty of space to install multiple titles at the same time, and for even more games to play, every purchase comes with a free three-month subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. You’ll also be able to easily connect your peripherals through the ports located at the top of the case, though there are more ports at the back.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 gaming desktop is available from Lenovo for $1,240, after a $300 reduction to its sticker price of $1,540. It’s a great choice if you’ve already invested in gaming monitor deals, or if you don’t mind buying a new screen that will do justice to the gaming PC. You have to hurry with finalizing your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on Lenovo’s discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 gaming desktop.

If you would rather have portability with your gaming machine, then check out the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 gaming laptop. Like the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 gaming desktop, it doesn’t sacrifice performance, and it’s also powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with the same 512GB SSD, and the free three months of Xbox Game Pass. The gaming laptop, however, features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology that work together to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, and it won’t overheat even after hours of playing due to Lenovo’s Coldfront 3.0 technology.

So that you’ll be able to get your gaming fix wherever you go, you’ll want the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 gaming laptop by your side at all times. You can get it for cheaper than usual because it’s on sale from Lenovo for $1,240, down $350 from its sticker price of $1,590. There’s no indication when the offer will end, so you shouldn’t take too much time to hesitate as the deal may be gone when you get back. You surely won’t regret it if you buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 gaming laptop right now.

