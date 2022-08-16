 Skip to main content
Save $540 on Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

Jennifer Allen
By
Close up on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro's display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

One of the most appealing gaming laptop deals available right now is courtesy of Lenovo. At the moment, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop for $1,550 saving you $540 off the usual price of $2,090. For the money, you get a remarkably high-end system that boasts some extras you won’t even see amongst the absolute best laptop deals either. Let’s take a look at why you need the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop in your life.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro has pretty much everything you could want from one of the best gaming laptops. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory — just the right amount for gaming. Alongside that is a frankly huge 2TB of SSD storage. We’re usually impressed when a gaming laptop has 512GB or 1TB of space but 2TB means you really won’t have to worry about running out of storage space. This is a setup designed for future-proofing.

As well as that, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM so it’s more than capable of playing the latest games at a high-quality level. Display-wise, you get a 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Even better, it offers Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 400 and 500 nits of brightness so whatever you play will look great. That goes for when you’re playing something fast-paced, too, as it has a refresh rate of 165Hz so there’s little risk of motion blur.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands so you can be confident that it’s well made. That’s reflected by its backlit keyboard, as well as the laptop’s Legion Coldfront 3.0 which means that thermal performance is even better thanks to a turbo-charged dual fan design that keeps airflow steady and cool. The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro also offers up an auto-optimization mode so it’s capable of identifying the game you’re playing and optimizing performance appropriately. It’s these little things that soon add up to make the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro even better than its core specs.

Normally priced at $2,090, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is down to $1,550 right now at Lenovo. A huge saving of $540, this is a great option if you’ve been looking out for a high-end gaming laptop and want to save big while you’re at it. Buy it now while stocks last.

