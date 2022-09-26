Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts

Gamers can celebrate in some of today’s best deals, as Lenovo has discounted both its laptop and PC Legion 7i models. Both models come with the popular Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, which set a new standard for PC gaming and is a great accomplice in taking on the best PC games. Lenovo has made the Legion 7i laptop one of the best gaming laptop deals and the Legion 7i PC one of the best gaming PC deals currently going, so read onward for more details on which is the right gaming computer for you.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC — $2,200, was $2,850

The Lenovo Legion 7i gaming PC can hang with all of the best gaming desktops, and as built for this deal pairs a 12-core Intel i7 processor with the aforementioned RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and a full 1TB of super-fast solid-state storage, but one of the benefits of going with a gaming tower over a gaming laptop is that you can expand it to your heart’s content. With games needing more and more real-time power as the immersive nature of gaming increases, and as the best upcoming PC games continue to tease our imaginations, you can continually upgrade the hardware inside your Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. The Legion Tower 7i also pairs well with any of the best gaming monitor deals, and you can expand your screen real estate as much as you like as well.

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop — $2,260, was $2,900

If you like to take your gaming adventures on the go, or if you’re looking for something that can double as a content creation tool, the Legion 7i gaming laptop makes a great option. Like all of the best gaming laptops, it has all the power you’ll need and pairs that with battery and thermal efficiency that will keep you gaming even through long binge sessions. It has an eight-core Intel i7 processor, the powerful RTX 3080 graphics card mentioned above, and 32GB of RAM. The display comes in at 16 inches, a large option by today’s laptop standards, and it’s capable of reaching 500 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz. A full 1TB of solid-state storage is also part of the build for this discount on the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop, which should be more than enough to house even the largest of gaming libraries.

Editors' Recommendations