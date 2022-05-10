With the prices of components like GPUs and CPUs finally going down, it’s the perfect time to become a PC gamer. When you’re buying a new gaming PC, you should look for a configuration that not only plays today’s titles but has enough power to play games for the next few years. This saves you from constantly upgrading your setup every time you find a new game that you can’t run.

Whether you’re looking for laptops or desktops, you can find some fantastic gaming PC deals from top manufacturers. For example, today Lenovo has a huge flash sale on top-tier gaming hardware. If you recently picked up some excellent gaming monitor deals, then you should look at the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for just $1,270, a $270 discount from the original price. If you’re more interested in gaming laptop deals, check out the Lenovo Legion 5i laptop for $1,270, down from $1,590.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i — $1,270, was $1,540

One of the easiest ways to get into desktop gaming is to pick up a pre-built gaming PC. These machines provide the same no-compromises power and upgradeability of a custom tower, without you having to spend hours on sourcing parts and building your own computer. This Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 is an excellent pick, with top-of-the-line specifications that will run the most demanding titles with ease. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor — a six-core, 12-thread chip with excellent gaming and general productivity performance. It’s paired with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory in dual-channel mode, enabling you to do some solid multitasking if you plan to use this desktop as a workstation. However, the real selling point is the graphics card. This has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM, which might be the best mid-tier GPU on the market right now. These components are cooled with an efficient air cooling system, ensuring minimal throttling and consistent performance throughout extended playing sessions. In addition, they’re housed in a sleek Legion-branded chassis with elegant RGB lighting to complement the rest of your setup.

Lenovo Legion 5i Laptop — $1,270, was $1,590

If you’re looking for more portability, you might want to consider picking up a gaming laptop. Some of the best gaming laptops come from the Lenovo Legion line. These laptops are renowned for their sleek designs and excellent gaming performance, and the Lenovo Legion 5i is no exception. This machine is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H mobile processor, a six-core, 12-thread chip with excellent performance. It’s coupled with 16GB of dual-channel memory and 512GB of fast solid-state storage. For gaming, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a well-balanced chip that’s more than capable of running nearly everything you throw at it, from fast-paced esports games to demanding modern 3D adventures. You’ll be able to take advantage of your GPU power thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel also has G-Sync enabled, ensuring that you get minimal tearing and ghosting no matter what you’re playing. There are also some thoughtful features if you plan to use this for productivity, including a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and a 720p camera for web conferencing.

