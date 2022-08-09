The Lenovo Legion gaming PC is 24% off today

Gamers who are planning to invest in a new gaming desktop should turn their attention to Lenovo’s 24% discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, which brings the gaming PC’s price down by $550 to $1,690 from its original price of $2,240. If you don’t need the portability from gaming laptop deals, then it’s a wiser choice to go for gaming PC deals like this offer from Lenovo, but you have to act fast if you want to avail this price cut because we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends to invest your budget in the CPU and graphics card. With the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, you’re getting your money’s worth and more with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, which combined can run today’s most popular and high-end games without any trouble. The gaming PC also features 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing games and all their updates as soon as you hook up the machine to its necessary peripherals.

Every purchase of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass, which provides access to a massive library of games. The service features a constantly updating catalog, and this month, the games that are new to Xbox Game Pass include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and Cooking Simulator. If you find yourself spending too much time playing on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC is equipped with the Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system, which includes enhanced fin thermals, larger fans with three speeds, and thermal memory and storage armor.

Jump into modern PC gaming or upgrade from an aging machine with Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. The gaming desktop is yours at 24% off, for a $550 discount that lowers its price to $1,690 from its sticker price of $2,240. Once the deal ends, we’re not sure if it will return, so don’t miss your chance today to get a powerful gaming machine for much cheaper than usual — just don’t forget to also take advantage of gaming monitor deals so that you don’t waste the gaming power of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on an outdated display.

