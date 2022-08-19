 Skip to main content
The Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $630 off today

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or if you’re looking to build one from scratch, catching some great gaming PC deals is a a good way to start. Currently the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is seeing a huge $630 discount at Lenovo, and it even includes an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. This discount brings the price down to just $1,700 from its regular price of $2,330. With the savings, you can scour gaming monitor deals for something to pair with the Legion Tower 7i, and with your purchase you’ll also get free next-business-day shipping and three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC

There are a lot of gaming PC options out there to help you take on all of the best PC games, but few of them bring the power to your adventures that the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, particularly at such a modest price point. Hardcore gamers will find themselves blazing through their games with the 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM bring professional-level specs to the Legion Tower 7i. These combine to provide ultimate in-game domination capabilities, with a lag-free and high-quality experience to immerse you deeply into your games.

Overheating is an issue high-level gamers need to account for, and the Legion Tower 7i’s cooling system is something that helps it stand apart from other gaming setups. Its cooling system ensures the Legion Tower 7i runs on the quietest, lowest heat, and most high-performance conditions possible. It has enhanced fin thermals and larger fans, making sure your gaming sessions can go on as long as you’d like. This is a must-have for anyone who likes to dive deep into a game for hours at a time. The Legion Tower 7i comes with a massive 1TB solid state drive. This should be plenty for most gaming libraries, but what makes the Legion Tower 7i so great, like all of the best gaming desktops, is that it’s expandable should you choose to upgrade your internals at any future time.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC is just $1,700 right now when you purchase directly from Lenovo. That’s a savings of $630, as it typically costs $2,330. Free next-day delivery is included, as is three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

