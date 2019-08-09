Share

Over the last decade, the laptop market has evolved not just in the sizes being offered but also in terms of features and even types of machines. We were torn before when choosing between Windows or Mac, but now there are tons of alternative selections, from 2-in-1 models to slimmer ultrabooks — and the highly innovative Chromebook. With companies like Samsung, Lenovo, and Acer all offering different varieties of these budget laptops, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Chromebooks are a popular alternative to conventional laptops and are intended for internet browsing and controlling modern web apps. Currently, there are loads of Chromebooks available so it can be tough to decide on one. If you are into a budget-friendly option, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a great choice. Originally priced at $290, Amazon slashed 43% off its normal retail price, selling it now for only $166. You can save as much as $124.

The Lenovo S330 is loaded with Chrome OS, a Linux-based operating system developed by Google. Chrome OS is mostly cloud-based, so it stores data online and uses Google apps like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs rather than regular software like Microsoft Office. This reduces the requirement for huge hard drives, which is where you usually store all of your files and software.

While it only weighs around 3 pounds, it flaunts a 14-inch HD display which is an ideal size for an all-day office or schoolroom laptop. It is outfitted with various connectivity options, including a USB Type 3.0 and Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a card reader. For video chatting and other multimedia purposes, it is decked with a built-in 720p HD webcam with only 1-megapixel resolution, one microphone, and speakers.

Inside this laptop, you’ll find a MediaTek quad-core CPU, with 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD storage. It works great for browsing — as Google optimized the Chromebook for that very purpose, and you can also do day-to-day tasks like video watching and word processing with ease. In terms of battery, Lenovo claims that it can run up to 10 hours on a single full charge, but like all other laptops, it still depends on the heaviness of usage and other factors.

The Lenovo S330 is a solid pick for anyone in need of a laptop without breaking the bank, and this deal is one of the most inexpensive you’ll see for a branded full-sized Chromebook. You can order yours today for only $166 instead of $290, as Amazon cuts $124 off its price.

