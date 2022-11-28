 Skip to main content
Selling fast: This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is $249 for Cyber Monday

The time to buy a cheap laptop is often during the Cyber Monday deals going on. At the moment, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop from Walmart for $249. Normally priced at $279, it’s a modest saving of $30 but it’s selling fast thanks to being a highly appealing laptop for any student or person on a budget. We’re on hand to tell you all about it or you can hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing it. That could be a good idea with Cyber Monday laptop deals proving very popular.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop is a great laptop for students thanks to being from one of the best laptop brands. It offers an Intel Core i3 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Running Windows 11 in S Mode, it’s more than capable of handling all your work such as typing up documents or creating presentations, plus you have sufficient hard drive space to store files on your laptop rather than relying on the cloud.

One feature that isn’t always included among the best budget laptops is a full HD screen. This laptop has a 14-inch full HD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 so your picture is sharper and clearer to see. It makes a big difference if you need to look at it for extended periods of time as you work. As you’d expect from such a good brand, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop is also well thought-out. It has narrow bezels on two sides to provide you with a clean design. There’s also a physical shutter for the webcam to guarantee privacy, plus there’s a 4-in-1 card reader if you need to check any SD cards or similar. It even has Dolby Audio for superior audio while you watch your favorite streaming shows.

Including all the essentials to work well on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop may not be the most high-end of laptops but it means you can work well on the move or when your apartment or dorm has limited space. Normally priced at $279, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop is down to $249 for a limited time only as part of the Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals. With a saving of $30, it’s a worthwhile purchase to make if you want reliability for less.

