The Lenovo Legion 9i is a 10 out of 10 gaming laptop, and it’s on sale

It’s hard to put a cap on how much one should spend on a gaming laptop. And even though we see a lot of excellent gaming PC deals, these resource-heavy machines can still be quite expensive. But you get what you pay for, right? That’s why we’d like to draw your attention to the following Lenovo offer:

Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 9i Gaming Laptop for $3,500. At full price, this model sells for $3,840. At the same time, it’s not the most considerable markdown in the world; every last penny counts, especially when it comes to this kind of power and performance.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 9i

We had the opportunity to take the Legion 9i for a test drive not too long ago and were floored by the results. Our reviewer thought this laptop rivaled the performance of many desktop PCs and praised the 9i for its excellent mini-LED lighting and portability. It also made it onto our best gaming laptops roundup.

This configuration of the Legion 9i comes with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 that delivers max clock speeds of 5.80GHz, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of memory, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The 16-inch mini-LED screen delivers up to 3200 x 2000 resolution and maintains up to a 165Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get up to 1,200 nits at peak brightness, so expect vibrant and colorful picture quality, along with excellent black levels.

A solid gaming experience is nothing without good audio, and the Legion 9i contains a brilliant two-channel Harman Super Linear Speaker System. This stereo pairing does a terrific job at filling the average-sized room and leverages a Smart Amp with Nahimic Audio for enhanced PC sound. Other noteworthy features include:

HDMI and USB connections

A 1080p webcam

Three months of Xbox PC Game Pass on the house

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so now could be the best time to save. Take $340 off the Lenovo Legion 9i Gaming Laptop when you order through the manufacturer, and be sure to take a look at some of the other Lenovo laptop deals we found. We also have an entire list of gaming laptop deals featuring brands like Alienware and HP.