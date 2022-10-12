August Smart Lock starter kit is 36% off in the Amazon’s Prime sale

Smart home devices have become increasingly common, and if you want to smartify your doors, there are a lot of great solutions during the Prime Early Access Sale that will save you a few dollars in the process. Take the August smart lock, for example — you can grab it from Amazon for $128 rather than the $200 it goes for, which is almost half off. That also means you can grab two for nearly the same price.

Why you should buy the August Smart Lock and Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

The August Smart Lock is great if you want something easy to install to make your doors a little bit smarter, especially since it can do things such as detect whether your door has been left open or not. What helps here is that the August smart lock installs over the inside part of any typical deadlock, meaning the exterior stays where it is, and you can use the same keys as before, which is a huge positive compared to smart locks that require you to change the whole thing. Access, as you may have surmised, happens through the application, which allows you to open and close the door directly from it and even share virtual keys with others if you’d like, which is great if you tend to rent a lot or have a room you only want a few people to access.

We also like that the door automatically unlocks as you get closer, and it reminds us a lot of the typical car-unlock systems, which is neat. The only downside is that you need the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to get the most out of it, such as remote use when you aren’t in the smart lock range, but luckily, this package includes it. Having the bridge also means that you get integration into third-party systems, such as Alexa and Siri, so we’re happy that it’s included in the bundle.

The August Smart Lock is a smart lock with minimal hassle and a lot of functionality, and with the deal from Amazon discounting it down to $128, it’s well worth grabbing a couple. Alternatively, check out our roundup of the best smart locks, as well as our smart lock buying guide if you aren’t sure what to get, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out all the other Prime Day deals that are going on.

