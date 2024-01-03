 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Snag yourself a 58-inch 4K TV for $268 before it’s too late

Aaron Mamiit
By
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its original price of $298, but you can get it for an even cheaper price of $268 if you’re able to take advantage of Walmart’s $30 discount. TV deals like this one usually don’t last long though, so if you’re interested in adding a budget smart TV to your home theater setup, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with a 58-inch display will let you enjoy your favorite shows and movies with bright colors and sharp details thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Combined with DTS Studio Sound, which creates virtual surround sound for immersive audio, this TV is an affordable way of bringing the cinematic experience into your own living room. However, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy, just to make sure that you have enough space for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV.

To make sure that you never run out of things to watch, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Roku. Like with the best TVs, you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, with the platform also offering free channels for you to browse. The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is also compatible with devices that run on Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels, searching for content, and more.

Related

You can get a fairly large 4K TV even when you’re on a tight budget if you know where to look for discounts. One of the top sources is Walmart, which is currently selling the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV for just $268, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $298. With more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, stocks may already be running low, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy 3-day sale: snag this popular 55-inch 4K TV for $240
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.

If you're unfamiliar with Insignia, it's a budget-friendly brand made by Best Buy to essentially compete with Amazon's Fire TVs, and it does a pretty good job of it. Prices for Insignia TVs are excellent, and you can get bigger sizes with great features for a small amount of cash. For example, this 55-inch F30 Series TV from Insignia is the perfect TV for those who want a large 4K TV at a good price since you can get it off Best Buy for just $240. That's a $110 discount from the original $350 price tag, so it's worth grabbing if you like what you see.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series
While the F30 Series doesn't have the fancier things like HLG and HDR10+, it still comes with HDR10, which is a solid standard for color reproduction and contrast and something that's still relatively uncommon in budget-oriented TVs. It's not going to be as good as something from Samsung or LG, but it's nice to have and will serve you well when watching content that supports the standard. Speaking of which, the whole TV is interestingly using the Fire TV platform. So, if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, then this TV is perfect for you, and if not, well, you get to have a well-produced smart TV platform that gives you access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Read more
Get this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $550 in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

If you're a fan of Samsung because it makes some of the best smartphones and tablets on the market, then going for a Samsung TV is a no-brainer. Not only will it let you add to your Samsung ecosystem, but Samsung as a whole also manages to make some of the best TVs as well, so it's a win-win all around. Of course, Samsung TVs can get quite expensive, so we're always on the lookout for great deals on them, such as this deal on the 75-inch Samsung TU690T. Even though it usually goes for $750, this deal from Best Buy knocks $200 off the price tag and brings it down to $550, which is an excellent price for such a feature-packed TV at this size.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV
If you're looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you'll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it's perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn't support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that's not a dealbreaker if you're not big into sports.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

While there are many great TV deals around, it’s not often that we see a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200. However, over at Best Buy, that’s exactly what’s available with a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for $200 reduced from $300. A pretty sweet saving, this is an ideal TV for anyone who wants to keep costs down but still wants a 4K TV in their lives. If you’re keen to know more, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but it’s likely to be a name you’ve heard about over the years. With this particular Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV, all the essentials are there. It has a 4K panel, of course, but there’s also Dolby Vision which provides sharper contrast and a more precise color palette. There’s Dolby Audio as well with clear and rich high-quality sound to provide a better experience while you watch.

Read more