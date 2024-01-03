Snag yourself a 58-inch 4K TV for $268 before it’s too late

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its original price of $298, but you can get it for an even cheaper price of $268 if you’re able to take advantage of Walmart’s $30 discount. TV deals like this one usually don’t last long though, so if you’re interested in adding a budget smart TV to your home theater setup, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with a 58-inch display will let you enjoy your favorite shows and movies with bright colors and sharp details thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Combined with DTS Studio Sound, which creates virtual surround sound for immersive audio, this TV is an affordable way of bringing the cinematic experience into your own living room. However, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy, just to make sure that you have enough space for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV.

To make sure that you never run out of things to watch, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Roku. Like with the best TVs, you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, with the platform also offering free channels for you to browse. The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is also compatible with devices that run on Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels, searching for content, and more.

You can get a fairly large 4K TV even when you’re on a tight budget if you know where to look for discounts. One of the top sources is Walmart, which is currently selling the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV for just $268, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $298. With more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, stocks may already be running low, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

