Save hundreds on a new computer during the Lenovo September sale

Share

Fall is almost here, and the back-to-school sales that always pop up this time of year provide the chance to snatch up some new tech at a discount. The new school year is also the perfect excuse to go computer shopping, and if you need a new PC for school, work, or play, then the Lenovo September sale might have just what you need.

The Lenovo September sale offers some great limited-time discounts that can save you hundreds on a wide lineup of computers, from traditional laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles to gaming machines. We’ve smoked out a bunch of the best picks, so read on to find out how you can save some serious cash on a new Windows PC:

Best computer deals from the Lenovo September Sale

Lenovo ThinkPad E580 15-inch laptop: For a solid, no-nonsense work machine that won’t leave you broke, it’s hard to beat the ThinkPad E580. This Windows 10 laptop features a quad-core Intel Core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB 7,200rpm HDD. It’s on sale right now for $560, saving you $140.

For a solid, no-nonsense work machine that won’t leave you broke, it’s hard to beat the ThinkPad E580. This Windows 10 laptop features a quad-core Intel Core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB 7,200rpm HDD. It’s on sale right now for $560, saving you $140. Lenovo Ideacentre 330 all-in-one desktop PC: Large desktop PC towers are quickly becoming a thing of the past (except for gaming machines, anyway), and the Ideacentre 330 is a shining example of the efficiency that an all-in-one desktop can provide. Its AMD CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and 19.5-inch display give you everything you need for work, and a $50 discount means you can score it for just $380.

Large desktop PC towers are quickly becoming a thing of the past (except for gaming machines, anyway), and the Ideacentre 330 is a shining example of the efficiency that an all-in-one desktop can provide. Its AMD CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and 19.5-inch display give you everything you need for work, and a $50 discount means you can score it for just $380. Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 laptop: This 2-in-1 hybrid laptop runs on an Intel CPU and 4GB of RAM and comes loaded with a high-speed 128GB solid-state drive. Its hybrid form allows you to use it as both a traditional laptop and a tablet, and a $100 savings brings the Lenovo Flex 14 down to just $450.

This 2-in-1 hybrid laptop runs on an Intel CPU and 4GB of RAM and comes loaded with a high-speed 128GB solid-state drive. Its hybrid form allows you to use it as both a traditional laptop and a tablet, and a $100 savings brings the Lenovo Flex 14 down to just $450. Lenovo Legion Y520 15-inch gaming laptop: This esports-ready gaming laptop boasts an Intel i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1a 080p IPS display panel, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. At $850 after a $250 discount, this is one of the best gaming laptops you’re going to find for less than $1,000.

This esports-ready gaming laptop boasts an Intel i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1a 080p IPS display panel, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. At $850 after a $250 discount, this is one of the best gaming laptops you’re going to find for less than $1,000. Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 gaming laptop: Want a 2-in-1 gaming laptop that can do it all? The Lenovo Yoga 730 offers plenty of power with an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of memory, and an Nvidia GTX 1050. Its 1080p touchscreen display also allows the computer to be used like a tablet. A $170 discount brings the price down to $980, making this another one of the best and most versatile laptops you’re likely to find for under a grand.

Want a 2-in-1 gaming laptop that can do it all? The Lenovo Yoga 730 offers plenty of power with an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of memory, and an Nvidia GTX 1050. Its 1080p touchscreen display also allows the computer to be used like a tablet. A $170 discount brings the price down to $980, making this another one of the best and most versatile laptops you’re likely to find for under a grand. Lenovo Ideapad 720s 13-inch laptop: With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD, the 13-inch Ideapad 720s hits the sweet spot in size and performance if you find 15-inch laptops too large to carry around all day and 12-inch models a bit cramped for hours of work. The Ideapad 720s can be yours for $850 after a $350 discount.

With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD, the 13-inch Ideapad 720s hits the sweet spot in size and performance if you find 15-inch laptops too large to carry around all day and 12-inch models a bit cramped for hours of work. The Ideapad 720s can be yours for $850 after a $350 discount. Lenovo Thinkpad X280 12-inch laptop: If, on the other hand, you prefer a super-compact featherweight work machine, then look no further than the ThinkPad X-series. The X280 features a 12-inch HD display, along with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. A $118 discount brings the X280 down to $1,061.

The Lenovo September sale runs until 4 a.m. EST on Monday, September 24 or while supplies last – if something catches your eye, be sure to grab it before it’s gone. Students and teachers who are starting a new school year can also take an extra 15 percent off of ThinkPad laptops or 10 percent off of desktop PCs through September 30 — just note that verification of teacher/student status is required at checkout.

If the deal you had your eye on expired, or you’re looking for something else, then feel free to check out Lenovo’s clearance items and the Lenovo outlet for even more discounts on new and refurbished computers. You can also find computer deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.