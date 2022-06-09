 Skip to main content
This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is $300 off — only $249 while stock lasts

With many great Chromebook deals taking place right now, it’s a better time than ever to shop for an affordable, capable laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is seeing a huge discount when you purchase directly from Lenovo right now, as the popular laptop maker has dropped the price to just $249. That’s an impressive savings of $350, more than half off the regular price, which is $599. Free two-day shipping is included, and businesses, students, and teachers are eligible for additional savings as well. Inventory is likely to go quickly, so click over to Lenovo now to claim your discount on a new Chromebook.

When considering Chromebooks vs. laptops for your next computing device, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a good consideration no matter what direction you may be leaning. It has the portability and affordability we’ve all come to value in a Chromebook, and it manages not to sacrifice when it comes to performance and capability. It packs the power of an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of system RAM, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Its 13.3-inch full high-definition touchscreen brings the touch functionality of a tablet to your computing workflow, as well as an immersive experience when taking in movies and other content.

If you’re thinking about making one of the best Chromebooks for your next computer purchase, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a device that has to be part of the conversation. It has a high-quality webcam, which makes it an option amongst the best laptops for videoconferencing, and its modest price point makes it ripe for buying in bulk, and a great option amongst the best business laptops. Students will love its portability and versatility, as its 2-in-1 nature makes it a lot of fun to tote around campus. Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup features a lot of great Chromebook options, and if you feel there might be a better ThinkPad out there for you, explore the models in our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

Powerful, portable, and super affordable with this deal going on at Lenovo right now, the ThinkPad C14 Yoga Chromebook makes one of the best laptop deals around. It’s currently just $249, and is typically priced at $599. That’s a savings of $350, and even more savings are available for businesses, students, and teachers.

