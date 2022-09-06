Whether you’re a professional who’s working from home or a student who needs a reliable machine for school, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 should be your laptop of choice. Powerful performance comes with a high price, but Lenovo is currently offering a $1,885 discount for the machine, which brings its price down to $2,304 from its original price of $4,189. You need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of this 45% price cut though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands, has long been associated with reliability by virtue of its ThinkPad and IdeaPad products, and its ThinkPad X1 Carbon line remains one of the best business laptops available in the market with the latest release, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel iris Xe graphics, and 32GB of RAM, the laptop will be able to keep up with even the most demanding tasks, including editing huge video or photo files, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM do you need. You can jump straight into working with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 as soon as you boot it up because Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed in its 1TB SSD.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen. On top of the display is the Communications Bar, which houses a 1080p webcam with privacy shutter and integrated microphone so that you can easily join virtual meetings and online classes. An improved air intake, dual fans, and rear venting will keep the laptop cool even after long hours of usage, and if you’re always on the go, you don’t have to worry about the device getting damaged because it’s been tested against military standards and quality checks.

The powerful Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is currently on sale from Lenovo at $1,885 off, which lowers the machine’s price to $2,304 from its sticker price of $4,189. This 45% discount is one of the best laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it can disappear at any moment. If you’ve got the budget for it, you won’t regret investing in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, so hurry up and push through with the purchase to get the laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

