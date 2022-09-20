This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 deal cuts over $1,800 off the price (seriously)

There are some really great laptop deals to take advantage of right now, and one of the most impressive makes for a good companion at both school and work. The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is seeing a huge discount at Lenovo today, with the impressive 2-in-1 laptop seeing a discount of $1,861. That brings its price all the way down from $3,101 to closer to the range of even the best budget laptops, with its sale price being just $1,240. This is a premium 2-in-1 laptop and a massive savings, so click over to Lenovo now to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

When trying to track down the best laptops for your needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, especially if you prefer the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It makes sense for both professionals and students, no matter what your work or study may be. It has all the power most people will need with an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics push the 13.5-inch QHD touchscreen that makes creative work more immersive and digital content come to life with amazing picture clarity and color accuracy.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga stacks up well against many of the best 2-in-1 laptops, as well as many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. This is because of its HD webcam and internal microphone, which make chatting with colleagues, friends, and family a sharper experience. If you like to do your computing on the go, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a particularly enticing option because of its security features, which include a fingerprint reader and more A.I.-driven encryption techniques that make your digital life harder to hack. Battery life is top-notch as well, allowing you to make a day of things without the need to drag a charging cable around with you. Lenovo also offers a lot of great options within its ThinkPad lineup, and if you need more specifics on which model may be right for you, our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide is always accessible.

Powerful and versatile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is also one of the best student laptop deals you’ll find. Currently, it is just $1,240 when purchasing directly from Lenovo, a savings of $1,861 from its regular price of $3,101. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations