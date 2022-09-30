Students and other laptop shoppers on a budget should turn their attention to Lenovo right now, as the computing giant has discounted the second generation ThinkPad X13 laptop a massive 65%. You can take the laptop home for just $629, with a total savings of $1,190 from its regular price of $1,819. This brings the price of a pretty expensive laptop down into the range of the best budget laptops, and makes one of the best laptop deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included with your purchase. An additional 5% savings is available to students and teachers, as well as businesses with a LenovoPRO account.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop

Lenovo is one of the top names in computing, as it offers a lot of different laptop lineups to suit a lot of different computing needs. With the ThinkPad X13, Lenovo focuses on portability and simplicity in a laptop computing experience, yet manages to include plenty of power for most people’s computing needs. As built for this deal, the ThinkPad X13 has an AMD Risen 5 Pro Processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which combine with 8GB of RAM to create a solid, responsive experience no matter what work may bring you to your laptop each day. It also has a 256GB solid-state drive, which should be plenty to house most people’s favorite software and apps. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide is also available to help you sort through your needs if you aren’t sure of them.

When it comes to experiencing the Lenovo ThinkPad X13, like all of the best laptops, it has a sharp, immersive 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution. It comes in at 13.3 inches, and includes an HD camera with microphone array that will have it competing with the best laptops for videoconferencing. This makes it a great option for remote workers and students who interact with friends and family back home. A fingerprint reader is included for top-notch security, and a long-lasting battery provides all-day performance. Speaking of the batter, it can be charged to 80% in just one hour with fast-charging technology.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is a near steal at this discounted price of $629.

