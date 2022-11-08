 Skip to main content
Selling fast: This LG 32-inch QHD monitor is $200 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.

This year’s Walmart Black Friday sale is already upon us, so for those who are looking for the perfect display to complete your computer setup, you can already start taking advantage of offers like this $149 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of its sticker price of $349, for one of the best Black Friday monitor deals that you can shop ahead of the shopping holiday. You’ll also be able to avoid the online chaos that Black Friday brings if you take advantage of this bargain right now.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear monitor

An ultrawide variant of the LG UltraGear monitor is in Digital Trends’ list of best monitors, so you know you’ll be getting top-notch quality if you push through with this offer. The LG UltraGear monitor on sale from Walmart features a traditional screen, but with QHD resolution and support for HDR10, you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics output of your PC through sharp details and lifelike colors. Our computer monitor buying guide says that a display between 24 inches and 30 inches will be fine for most users, which means the 32-inch screen of the LG UltraGear monitor will provide a little extra space for working with your apps or for playing video games.

Motion on the LG UltraGear monitor will be smooth because of its up to 165Hz refresh rate, and with AMD’s FreeSync technology, gamers won’t have to suffer through screen tearing or stuttering. Last but not least, the monitor features a sleek design that not only looks cool on your desk, but will also take up less space to give you more room.

Walmart is offering the 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor at an attention-catching price of just $200, as its original price of $349 was slashed by $149. Such early Black Friday deals will help you get your purchases done before the holiday rush, so you’ll be relaxing when everyone else will be chasing offers when Black Friday arrives. We’re not sure when the price of the LG UltraGear monitor will return to normal though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction today to make sure that you don’t miss out on the discount.

