Deals

Walmart cuts price of this 43-inch LG 4K TV down to $230 a perfect bedroom TV

Erica Katherina
By
lg 43 inch 4k tv walmart deal ultra hd smart led uk6200

Looking for a decent 4K TV deal for your bedroom, dining area, or small living room? You may want to opt for a modest-sized screen, such as the LG 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UK6200). Walmart has taken a nice $118 off its original price of $348, bringing it to just $230. The retail giant is also offering the option to take that cost and split it into more digestible payments of $23 per month, which can be paid over a one-year period. And with Labor Day around the corner, you can expect a ton of TV deals from Walmart.

Big-screen 4K TVs are all the rage these days for their ability to deliver a theater-like experience, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get amazing entertainment consumption with a smaller panel. With the LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV, expect to enjoy your TV shows and movies with an excellent HD display and audio quality.

This smart TV flaunts a slim and sleek profile that easily fits in any room aesthetic. Barely-there bezels surrounding the screen keep you focused on what you’re watching, while a neat back panel ensures easy cable management and connectivity. It’s also versatile enough to be placed on top of a console or mounted to the wall.

At the heart of this TV is a mighty quad-core processor that works relentlessly to lessen distracting video noise, ensure accurate colors, and improve sharpness. It has a 4K Active HDR with an advanced tone mapping technology that supports a wide range of 4K formats such as HDR10 and HLG, providing scene-by-scene optimization and picture adjustment. Containing 8.3 million pixels and in-plane switching (IPS), you will be amazed by the breathtaking clarity, fine picture details, and consistent contrast ratio it delivers no matter where you’re seated. LG also added a heart-pounding Ultra Surround Sound with seven virtual channels for an immersive watching experience.

With an impressively intuitive interface, you can easily navigate between TV shows, movies, and online content. It also acts as a portal to Channel Plus, which gives you access to full-length movies and over 100 popular channels for free. Controlling the TV through your voice is also possible; just connect it to any Alexa or Google Home device.

You don’t have to break the bank to score a solid 4K TV. Order the LG 43-Inch 4K TV today on Walmart for a very affordable price of $230 instead of the usual $348.

Looking for audio equipment to match your TV? Check out our curated deals page for discounts on other home audio systems.

