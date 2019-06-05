Best Buy kicks off an unmissable deal on a smart 60-inch LG 4K TV

Share

Need a 4K TV? Best Buy has knocked a sizeable $100 off one of LG’s most reliable 60-inch models, sending the price tumbling down to a more stomachable $550 — or $46 per month when financed through its generous twelve-month, interest-free plan.

The 60-inch LG 60UK6090 is a run-of-the-mill mid-to-high-end 4K TV, so don’t expect to find any fancy features like voice control on board. It’s all rather basic, but that’s not such a bad thing; It doesn’t do much, but what it does do is done well.

All in all, there are three core features on the LG 60UK6090: Picture Master, for converting standard HD and Full HD material into 4K Ultra HD; 4K Active HDR, for drawing additional detail from drab, low-light scenes; and WebOS for streaming.

That last feature is by far the most interesting, offering instant access to a near-unlimited amount of on-demand content through the world’s largest streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — all with the tap of a button.

Those who’d rather call upon their trusty Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV 4K, or both, for all their premium-tier streaming needs will be able to do just that, as there are three HDMI slots on the rear of the TV, leaving one spare for a gaming console.

For $550, you really can’t go wrong with the 60-inch LG 60UK6090. It’s one of the best, most raved about 4K TVs on the market, delivering a reliable user experience, paired with a crisp, clear on-screen image, and a fantastic viewing angle.

