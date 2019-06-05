Digital Trends
Deals

Best Buy kicks off an unmissable deal on a smart 60-inch LG 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
lg 4k tv deal 60 inch 60uk6090 best buy

Need a 4K TV? Best Buy has knocked a sizeable $100 off one of LG’s most reliable 60-inch models, sending the price tumbling down to a more stomachable $550 — or $46 per month when financed through its generous twelve-month, interest-free plan.

The 60-inch LG 60UK6090 is a run-of-the-mill mid-to-high-end 4K TV, so don’t expect to find any fancy features like voice control on board. It’s all rather basic, but that’s not such a bad thing; It doesn’t do much, but what it does do is done well.

All in all, there are three core features on the LG 60UK6090: Picture Master, for converting standard HD and Full HD material into 4K Ultra HD; 4K Active HDR, for drawing additional detail from drab, low-light scenes; and WebOS for streaming.

That last feature is by far the most interesting, offering instant access to a near-unlimited amount of on-demand content through the world’s largest streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — all with the tap of a button.

Those who’d rather call upon their trusty Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV 4K, or both, for all their premium-tier streaming needs will be able to do just that, as there are three HDMI slots on the rear of the TV, leaving one spare for a gaming console.

For $550, you really can’t go wrong with the 60-inch LG 60UK6090. It’s one of the best, most raved about 4K TVs on the market, delivering a reliable user experience, paired with a crisp, clear on-screen image, and a fantastic viewing angle.

But what if you’re on the lookout for something a little smaller? Or maybe even bigger? Well, if that’s the case, we’d recommend you take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. You’re bound to find something you like.

If you aren’t quite sure, however, what the best type of TV for you is (OLED or QLED, for example), we’d advise you to take a look at our extensive TV buying guide. Just have your ideal screen size in mind, and it will recommend the perfect telly for you.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops the price on these Fossil men’s smartwatches for Father’s Day

Ties and socks are fine gifts when you’re a kid, but now that you’ve got a paycheck, it’s time to up your Father’s Day game. The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, now just $199 on Amazon, is the smartwatch your Dad didn’t know he needed.
Posted By William Hank
nutribullet and ninja blenders on sale at walmart nutri bullet
Deals

Walmart whips up great deals on NutriBullet and Ninja personal smoothie blenders

Looking for a delicious way to add more fruits and veg into your diet? Blenders by NutriBullet or Ninja might be just what you need. We've rounded up a list of some of the best blenders on sale at Walmart.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
amazon apple watch series 4 deals fathers day featured
Deals

All the best Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch deals just in time for Father’s Day

The Apple Watch Series 4 is no cheap device but if you've been waiting to jump on a deal, Amazon's has started discounting Apple's most sought-after wearable tech. With Father's Day less than two weeks away now is the perfect time to shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer
Smart Home

Amazon slashes the price of the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer for one day only

Fried food fans and health-conscious snack seekers both find a lot to love with the guilt-free 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer. Whether you use the Ninja to prepare fried chicken or veggie chips and jerky, the air fryer makes cooking fast and easy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes
Deals

UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes picks and predictions

UFC 238 is coming this Saturday, with a long-awaited bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes -- some of the best talent that the UFC roster has to offer -- for the bantamweight title. Read on to see are our picks for the main fights.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a great gift for dads who want to escape into a world of sound (or silence). The Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose QC 35 II are among the best, and each is now under $300 in Amazon's Father's Day deal.
Posted By William Hank
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on home security systems and cameras for Father’s Day

Outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, home security systems, and smart door locks all add to a sense of security and protection. As we head toward Father's Day, Amazon slashed the prices on best-selling smart home security products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
passport go portable charger kickstarter 325539ce9cefca3036efc59f6dbe1e4b original
Emerging Tech

Charge 5 devices all at once with Passport Go, the most advanced travel adapter

Keeping your tech juiced up when you’re on the go can be a challenge when you’re traveling to another country. That’s why a universal travel adapter like the Passport Go is essential, and you can score one for $34 right now on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Fitbit Ionic Review
Deals

Amazon slices Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices by up to 20%

Miss our Fitbit Ionic and Versa smartwatch deal from April? While Rakuten has since sold out of its stock, Amazon has a deal on either fitness smartwatch that matches Rakuten's price, saving you up to 20%. Get to work on that summer bod…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Grab a Fire HD, Ring Doorbell, and other great devices in this Amazon sale

In the market for an Amazon device? Amazon's marking down select refurbished devices as by as much as 33%, including select Echoes, Fires, Kindles, and even the Ring Doorbell Pro. Better yet, you can save even more with Prime since the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
haier air conditioner sale at walmart
Deals

Need to beat the heat this summer? Walmart drops deal on Haier air conditioner

June is here, and so is the heat. Arguably the summer is the worst time to buy an air conditioner -- mainly because retailers know you're desperate to cool down. However once in a while, a good deal comes up, like the Haier 8,000 BTU Energy…
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds
Deals

Grab free Galaxy Buds with Samsung’s Galaxy Day Promotions, now through June

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Galaxy S way back when, Samsung is offering astronomical offers on Galaxy S10, Note 9, and Buds products, plus free giveaways both online and at participating retailers.
Posted By William Hank