Best Buy drops a big price cut on this 65-inch LG smart 4K TV

With the NBA Finals in full swing, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a super-sized 4K TV. After all, who wouldn’t want to watch the seventh game, if it occurs, in glorious 4K on a 65-inch television? Well, thanks to Best Buy, we all can. That’s because it’s wiped $200 off one of LG’s finest 65-inch 4K TVs, dropping the price down to $700.

That’s still a tad steep for the average Joe, but lest we forget: We live in a society that’s reliant on credit, using it to spread the cost of everything from cars and houses to refrigerators and TVs. As a result, Best Buy is sticking to its American roots, offering 12-month, interest-free financing on the 65-inch LG 4K TV on offer, at $58 per month.

So, what does LG’s oft-raved-about 65-inch UM7300PUA 4K TV bring to the table? Quite a lot, actually. There’s the firm’s flagship Upscale Engine for spinning standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, for example, and multi-format HDR, which can be activated to draw additional detail from low-light scenes.

Avid Netflix streamers will be pleased to hear that the television comes bundled with LG’s WebOS smart software. But it’s not only fans of the Big N that will be able to tune in to their favorite shows at the click of a button or the mumble of a voice command — there’s also support for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, Hulu, and more.

Having access to such a large catalog of content could be a little daunting, but the inclusion of the aforementioned voice commands makes navigating it a breeze. In fact, having the option to mutter a few words and have the TV do exactly as you ask is something of a godsend, according to several customers who own the television.

Wondering what type of instructions it’s capable of carrying out? Here’s a quick look:

  • “Play Designated Survivor on Netflix.”
  • “Switch to HDMI 2.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Turn off after this episode of Friends.”

Unfortunately, we can’t all live in houses with enough space for a 65-inch TV, or have $700 (or $58 per month) to spend on a television. But that doesn’t mean we can’t all have a stunning 4K TV. There are a number of fantastic deals available right now, like a 43-inch Vizio D-Series for $250 and a 50-inch LG 6 Series for $300.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

