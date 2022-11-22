If you think a 50-inch TV will look great in your living room or bedroom, Walmart’s Black Friday TV deals are giving you the chance to buy one for much cheaper than usual. This 50-inch LG 4K TV, which is originally priced at $398, is yours for just $297 following a $101 discount. Stocks are moving quickly because shoppers want to get their purchases done before the chaos that Black Friday itself will bring, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer immediately — we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 50-inch LG 4K TV

The LG 50UQ7070ZUE features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for sharp details and lifelike colors, plus support for High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution. LG’s α5 Gen5 AI Processor further enhances the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching using artificial intelligence, so if our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space for a 50-inch display in the area where you’re planning to place this TV, this purchase may turn out to be your best one for Black Friday.

Today’s best TVs are all smart TVs, which connect to the internet to provide access to various apps. You can watch all kinds of content on this 50-inch 4K TV through LG’s webOS platform, which supports Netflix, Disney+, and all the other popular streaming services. Gamers will be able to improve their video game experience by accessing all the relevant settings on the TV’s Game Optimizer & Dashboard, while sports enthusiasts will get real-time updates from their favorite teams across the biggest leagues through Sports Alert.

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is on sale in this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals at $101 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $297 from its sticker price of $398. As with all Black Friday deals, it’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer, but with more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, the discount may disappear soon. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on this 50-inch LG 4K TV, don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations