5 TV deals you can’t afford to miss today — from $350

Picking up a TV can be a daunting task, especially with all the choices out there and also trying to keep your budget in mind. Of course, everybody wants to get the best deal they can, but not all deals are created equal, so we’ve collected some of the best you’re going to find today. That being said, if none of these do it for you, or the deals are over by the time you catch this, we’ve collected some of the best TV deals for April.

LG 50-inch Class UP7000 Series — $350, was $400

It’s always nice to see an LG TV at this price point, especially given the overall qualities of LG TVs. Of course, you do have to give up some features, although it’s not too bad, and you still get things like 4K resolution, HDR10, and HLG. Overall image quality is pretty great, and there are quite a few convenience features packed in, such as support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, not to mention LG’s WebOS 6.0, their smart TV platform. Finally, while it does have a Game Optimizer mode, it only has a native refresh rate of 60Hz. It does try and compensate for this with its TrueMotion 120 tech, which aims to reduce blur and make images sharper to try and recreate 120hz. So, overall it’s a great budget TV with a good image suited for shows, movies, and light gaming needs. Of course, if you want LG’s quality but something slightly better, we have some other LG TV deals for you to check out.

VIZIO 58-inch Class V-Series — $400, was $530

It’s not often that you see a 58-inch TV, especially since they tend to come in increments of five once they hit the 40-inch range, but nevertheless, the Vizio V-Series is a pretty good budget TV if you want the right balance between features and cost. For example, you get things like 4K and a huge variety of HDR support, including HDR10+ and HLG, the latter being quite useful if you like to watch a lot of sports and other broadcast entertainment. On the other hand, even though it has the V-gaming engine, which helps keep the input lag below 10ms, the native refresh rate is 60hz, which means that if you do game, it’s primarily good for PS4 gamers and PC gamers who play less action-packed games. Also, another touch we appreciate for a budget TV is that it supports Chromecast and Apple AirPlay so that you can control it from your phone — a very nice convenience feature.

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series — $450, was $570

If you’re looking for a TV that handles audio well, the Insignia is probably the one you want to get, primarily due to its DTS Studio Sound feature and the HDMI ARC support, which means this TV pairs perfectly with one of our soundbar deals. Luckily, other areas aren’t lacking either, with support for HDR 10, Apple Airplay, and control by Alexa, although the latter probably shouldn’t come as a surprise considering this TV runs on FireTV, Amazon’s smart TV platform. Either way, you not only get a great image with excellent contrast, but you also get a lot of conveniences packed in, so it’s an all-around win-win.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series — $550, was $830

Seventy-inch TV deals aren’t widespread, so it’s nice to see one in the budget range, especially given that you get things like 4K, HDR10, and HLG at such a budget price. The image quality is great for a budget screen, but be aware that pixel density might become an issue at this size, especially if you sit closer than a few feet. It also has Google Assistant and Chromecast built in and is almost as handy as the built-in microphone in the remote, which is a feature we feel should be a must in any smart TV. Unfortunately, there aren’t any game-related features on this, except the Clearmotion Index 120, TCL’s frame-smoothening tech, so ultimately, this is more suited to those who want to watch movies and shows but don’t care as much about gaming. Of course, if you do want gaming at 70-inches, check out some of our 70-inch TV deals.

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series — $1,100, was $1,500

If you’re looking for top-quality images and features at a reasonable price, the C1 Series from LG is the way to go, especially given the OLED paneling, which provides self-lit pixels, making the darks dark. Combine that with HDR 10, Dolby Vision HDR, and HLG, and you get some of the nicest contrast you’re likely to find on the market. Beyond that, it comes packed in with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync, so it’s great if you’re a gamer, and on top of that, you get both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. If that wasn’t enough for you, LG throws in their ThinQ AI software, which allows you to control your smart home devices directly from your TV, and that includes anything that works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, so it has quite a considerable range. Overall, if you’re able to put the money down, this is one of the best deals you’ll find for a TV today, although if you miss it, check out some of our other OLED TV deals.

