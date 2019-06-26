Digital Trends
Deals

You won’t find a brand-new 55-inch LG 4K TV cheaper than this

Josh Levenson
By
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal um7300 walmart

It’s rare to find a two-month-old 4K TV in the discount bin, but that’s where the 55-inch LG UM7300 has wound up — having had its price slashed from $700 down to $500. Still too steep? You can split the cost over twelve months at $50 per month.

Right — now that all the financial talk is out of the way, let’s clear something up: The LG UM7300 has not been discounted because it’s a lousy television, but rather to encourage people part with their cash during one of the slowest months of the year. Bad news for them. Great news for you.

Back to the TV at hand. It’s a 55-inch LG UM7300. Run that model number through a metaphorical alphanumeric-to-English translator, and you’ll come out with: A 55-inch LG 4K TV armed with just about every feature you could ever need, including HDR.

There’s also a 4K Upscaler for transforming regular HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and an impressive amount of on-demand streaming applications — like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — available through the LG Content Store.

What’s more, the LG UM7300 comes with Google Assistant installed right out of the box, which can be used to control both the television and other smart-connected appliances in your home. You can even install Amazon Alexa for added smarts.

As for what Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can do when it comes to controlling your television, you can instruct them to track down specific shows across a deluge of live and on-demand providers, adjust the volume, and switch to different outputs.

Here’s a more detailed look at some commands you can give:

  • Play Orange Is The New Black on Netflix.
  • Switch over to HDMI 2.
  • Set the Nest Thermostat to 62-degrees.
  • Turn off after this episode of The Big Bang Theory.

You can also ask them contextual questions, like:

  • Who was the first man on the moon?
  • Do I have any meetings scheduled for tomorrow?
  • What time is sunset on Saturday?
  • Is it going to rain tomorrow?

All in all, the LG UM7300 is a versatile 4K TV that’s bound to impress. The screen is crisp and clear with a fantastic viewing angle, all the top-tier streaming services are at your fingertips, and you can control it with your voice. What more could you want?

If it’s a larger screen, you’re in luck — there’s a 65-inch TCL 4K TV, 65-inch Samsung 4K TV, and a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV on sale at Walmart. But if you’re after something a little different, take a look at our list of best 4K TVs on offer right now.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of best Amazon Prime TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now
Up Next

Fitbit, Cardiogram partner to bring heart health screening to users' wrists
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart featured
Deals

This incredible deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV won’t be around for very long

You won't find a 4K TV with more smarts than a Vizio. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $170 off. It has Chromecast baked in for instant access to the leading streaming services.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 65 inch roku 4k tv deal 5 series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart knocks $600 off of this massive 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV

Have enough space for a 65-inch television and a credit card with at least $60 on it? Flip the plastic over to the numbered side, because Walmart has knocked $600 off the TCL 5-Series.
Posted By Josh Levenson
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which…
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
canon mf232w walmart deal printer
Deals

Walmart cuts $90 off the Canon Imageclass laser printer for your DIY projects

For those who don’t need color, monochrome lasers printers are among the better choices on the market. If you're looking for one, check out the Canon Imageclass MF232W. Normally $189, Walmart has brought its price down to $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
REI-store
Deals

REI 4th of July sale slashes prices on tents, sleeping bags, and hammocks

Outdoor retailer REI is offering big savings on a wide variety of outdoor gear now through July 4, with savings of up to 50% on dozens, if not, hundreds of items. All kinds of gear is on sale, including clothing, tools, tents and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart preps 50 a year shipping service to take on amazon prime
Deals

Walmart, Target, and other retailers compete with Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day

When the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza begins July 15 and lasts 48 hours through July 16, competitors had no choice but to respond. Online retailers will either compete or fall behind.
Posted By Bruce Brown
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15-16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
Deals

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Amazon has the best offer on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen some sweet Apple discounts popping up lately. If you're hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad air with wifi walmart deal ipadairwalmartdealjpg
Deals

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi is on sale now at Walmart

Now that Summer is here, it's the perfect time to catch up on summer reading, play video games, and relax. Walmart is having a great deal on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi that will save you $30.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for June 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen