You won’t find a brand-new 55-inch LG 4K TV cheaper than this

It’s rare to find a two-month-old 4K TV in the discount bin, but that’s where the 55-inch LG UM7300 has wound up — having had its price slashed from $700 down to $500. Still too steep? You can split the cost over twelve months at $50 per month.

Right — now that all the financial talk is out of the way, let’s clear something up: The LG UM7300 has not been discounted because it’s a lousy television, but rather to encourage people part with their cash during one of the slowest months of the year. Bad news for them. Great news for you.

Back to the TV at hand. It’s a 55-inch LG UM7300. Run that model number through a metaphorical alphanumeric-to-English translator, and you’ll come out with: A 55-inch LG 4K TV armed with just about every feature you could ever need, including HDR.

There’s also a 4K Upscaler for transforming regular HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and an impressive amount of on-demand streaming applications — like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — available through the LG Content Store.

What’s more, the LG UM7300 comes with Google Assistant installed right out of the box, which can be used to control both the television and other smart-connected appliances in your home. You can even install Amazon Alexa for added smarts.

As for what Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can do when it comes to controlling your television, you can instruct them to track down specific shows across a deluge of live and on-demand providers, adjust the volume, and switch to different outputs.

Here’s a more detailed look at some commands you can give:

Play Orange Is The New Black on Netflix.

Switch over to HDMI 2.

Set the Nest Thermostat to 62-degrees.

Turn off after this episode of The Big Bang Theory.

You can also ask them contextual questions, like:

Who was the first man on the moon?

Do I have any meetings scheduled for tomorrow?

What time is sunset on Saturday?

Is it going to rain tomorrow?

All in all, the LG UM7300 is a versatile 4K TV that’s bound to impress. The screen is crisp and clear with a fantastic viewing angle, all the top-tier streaming services are at your fingertips, and you can control it with your voice. What more could you want?

