This 55-inch OLED TV deal is why upgrading is worth the cash

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG C1 OLED TV in a living room displaying a purple tree.

If you’re still using an LED TV in your living room, you should probably think about upgrading your screen by taking advantage of 4K TV deals, and OLED TV deals in particular if you’ve got the budget. They used to be very expensive and beyond the budget of most households, but OLED TVs are now more affordable with offers such as Walmart’s $703 discount for the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.

LED TVs use light-emitting diodes as their source of backlighting. OLED TVs, meanwhile, use organic light-emitting diodes, which are capable of producing both light and color from a single diode, eliminating the need for a separate backlight. When comparing OLED vs LED TVs, OLED TVs have the advantage because they offer deeper blacks, faster response times, wider viewing angles, less blue light, and lower power consumption.

You will be able to enjoy all these benefits with the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV. It comes with a 55-inch screen, and it’s powered by LG’s a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, which uses deep-learning algorithms to further improve the quality of whatever you’re watching. Like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on the webOS 6.0 platform, which enables easy access to your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+.

Upgrading from an LED TV to an OLED TV is a worthwhile investment, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars if you take advantage of offers like Walmart’s discount for the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s available from the retailer at $703 off, lowering its price to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV.

More OLED TV deals

If you’re sold on getting an OLED TV, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, especially with Walmart’s price cut. However, there are more discounted OLED TVs out there if you want to take a look around. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best OLED TV deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,700 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy

43-Inch Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$598
Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life. more
Buy at Amazon

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV

$1,700 $1,800
Sony's high-end Bravia display offers OLED for a beautiful picture with deep contrast and a fast XR processor for upscaling content to 4K, plus integrated Google TV. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV

$2,497 $3,199
For the most stunning viewing experience, this large TV has OLED TV for rich colors and deep blacks, plus smart features for convenient viewing of your favorite content. more
Buy at Walmart

LG 65-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,400 $1,800
Enjoy stunning image crispness and color depth thanks to the OLED screen on this 65-inch TV from LG. more
Buy at Best Buy
