Massive OLED TVs are up to $1,000 off at Best Buy today

For a home theater setup, it doesn’t get more immersive than a massive OLED TV. Between the scale of the display, the rich colors on the screen, and the deep blacks of an OLED, it’s the next best thing to seeing a movie in the theater. If you’re looking for that type of experience, you might want to check out these amazing OLED TV deals. These models range from great value-for-money picks to high-end supersized screens that will fill up practically your entire wall. Most of them are high-definition 4K TV deals, too.

Two of these great deals are available on Best Buy right now. One of these great Best Buy TV deals is the LG 65-inch A1 OLED 4K TV, which is on sale for a whopping $400 off right now. You can buy it for just $1,800, down from its original price of $2,200. However, if you need an even bigger TV to complete your living room set, you can get the Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV, which is priced at $3,500. While that’s definitely still a lot of money, that’s already a whole $1,000 off its original price of $4,500. You can find out more about these deals below.

LG 65-inch A1 OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,200

This LG A1 OLED 4K TV is a perfect balance between price and performance for most people. Its massive, 65-inch display, Cinema HDR, and Dolby Atmos support make any media look and sound incredible, whether it’s a show on your favorite streaming service or a 4K video game. We’ve explained what an OLED TV is before, but to recap, each pixel on an OLED display can turn on and off independently. This translates to perfect blacks and intense colors, making even the dimmest scenes in a movie easy to watch. The LG A1 65-inch also features upscaling, so if you’re watching something that isn’t 4K, it will automatically sharpen and calibrate the scene to provide you with the best picture quality possible. If you prefer talking to your TV instead of using the remote, this model has Alexa and Google Assistant support; you can simply say what you’d like to watch or listen to, and the newly designed webOS 6.0 will find it for you. It also has great soundbar support and will pair excellently with most soundbar deals. This OLED TV can normally be found for $1,800, but it’s available right now for just $2,200. We aren’t sure how long this deal will stick around, so click that “Buy Now” button as soon as possible.

Sony 77-Inch Bravia XR A80J — $3,500, was $4,500

But what if you need even more from a TV, like an even bigger display, better audio functionality, and a built-in processor that optimizes everything you see on the screen? Then you might want to check out the Sony Bravia XR A80J, a top-end OLED model that offers a truly immersive viewing experience. The giant 77-inch screen features the deep blacks, beautiful contrast, and accurate colors that OLED TVs are well known for. It’s also equipped with Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which literally outputs the sound from the screen’s surface, taking advantage of the size to provide powerful and clear audio. It’s also a top-end gaming TV with 4K/120Hz support and a dedicated gaming mode, allowing you to play all the latest titles at smooth frame rates and max resolution. Right now, you can get this massive TV for $3,500, a full $1,000 off from its steep original price of $4,500. If you’re considering this unit at all, you better act fast because this deal could end at any time.

More OLED TV deals

There are plenty of other OLED TVs across various price points. If you’re interested in looking at other OLED TVs, stay on this page because we’ve put the best OLED TV deals right here for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations