Ending soon: This LG front-load washer and dryer bundle is $500 off

Bruce Brown
By
LG 4.5 cubic foot high efficiency stackable front-load washer with 6Motion technology and 7.4 cubic foot electric dryer in a laundry room with pale green cabinets and marble countertops.

One year ago it was hard to find good washer and dryer deals because of lingering pandemic-related supply chain problems and shipping disruptions. With today’s Best Buy deal you can purchase an LG front-load washer and dryer set for just $1,400, a $500 savings from the normal $1,900 price. For less than you might have paid for a washer alone last year, if you act fast you can score this high-efficiency LG front-load washer and dryer bundle. This sale ends January 5, 2023 or sooner if the inventory sells out.

Why you should buy this LG front-load washer and dryer

This LG washer and dryer bundle includes a matched set of front-load appliances. Both units are stackable in a vertical configuration and each can also be used with compatible LG pedestals. Or, just use them side-by-side on the floor. Digital Trends best washing machines roundups feature LG washers for their smart technology and multiple settings for water temperature and washing modes. With LG’s Energy Star-certified 4.5 cubic foot washer model WM3400CW you can choose from six different washing types with LG’s 6Motion technology. Want to save even more money? LG’s ColdWash setting is capable of cleaning all types of wash, not just a limited selection. Running washing machines can sometimes cause quite a racket, but LG’s LoDecibel quiet operation mode and TrueBalance antivibration system are designed to minimize sound and household disruption.

LG’s DLE3400W 7.4-cubic foot stackable front-load electric dryer is the correct match for the washer in this bundle. LG calls this model’s capacity ultralarge, designed for drying the maximum amount of clothing in one cycle. You’ll save energy costs and protect your garments using LG’s Sensor Dry system that monitors moisture content to run the minimum amount of time it takes to get your clothing dry. Like the washer, the dryer features LG LoDecibel design to keep the operation noise down so your family can talk, watch TV, or just relax without needing to move to a quieter part of the house.

The pandemic had many of us searching futilely for the best appliance sales and deals, but this Best Buy LG washer and dryer sale bring the prices back to an affordable range. Instead of the regular $1,900, pay just $1,400 for this matched LG stackable washer and dryer set and save $500. The deal ends January 5, 2023, and that’s only if the inventory holds out, so don’t delay if you’re searching for a new washer and dryer.

Topics
