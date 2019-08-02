Here’s your chance to get the LG G8 ThinQ for $210 less on Amazon

Share

In today’s bustling market for smartphones, it may be difficult to gauge which one you need over the crowd favorite. LG‘s latest flagship smartphone might just rise up the ranks and match them in specs at a fairly more affordable price point. See how the LG G8 ThinQ stands up against the Samsung Galaxy S10 and grab the chance to get it for $210 less on Amazon. With the 25% price cut, you’ll have the new and unlocked smartphone that usually costs $850 for just $640.

Since this phone is factory unlocked, you are not tied to any carrier. This gives you more control in choosing the provider with the most comprehensive plan and may actually cost less than the accumulated amount to lease this device. For international jet setters, a factory unlocked phone is advantageous as you can easily procure a prepaid sim instead of paying an exorbitant sum on roaming charges.

The LG G8 ThinQ sports a 6.1 edge-to-edge screen and a nearly bezel-less design, with just a notch reserved for its front-facing camera. Its OLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and boasts a QuadHD+ (3,120 x 1,440) resolution that makes for stunningly sharp visuals even under direct sunlight. We may be familiar with Dolby Atmos but the G8’s unique and inherent acoustics is credited to a piezoelectric vibrator LG calls “Crystal Sound OLED” that blasts audio through the screen. To make things even more thrilling, it keeps the Boombox speaker from last year’s G7 in place to produce a sound loud enough to hear in busy environments.

Crystal Sound OLED is not the only term LG coined as its 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens known as the Z camera. Apart from being capable of taking good selfies, the Z camera enables face recognition, Hand ID, and Air Motion gestures. Basically, face and Hand ID are ways to unlock your phone while a range of Air Motion gestures supports a fluid transition between apps. According to Digital Trends’ review of the G8, these gestures take some getting used to but you should be able to rely on its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and its 6GB RAM for a speedy performance.

The rear camera is much of the same with a standard 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization, paired with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture and 107 degrees field of view. Its a solid and competent camera in good lighting. 128GB of internal storage with an expandable memory of up to 2TB of micro SD should be enough to house your collection of apps, photos, and other files.

The LG G8 ThinQ works well with Alexa, the only downside is that it comes with bloatware you either have to uninstall or disable. Amazon has set its price on this unlocked smartphone for $210 less. This phone not only survives a price cut but also a dunk in a pool with its IP68 rating.

