Walmart holds pre-Black Friday LG OLED 4K TV deals as much as $1,608 off

LG’s OLED technology has made it one of the best TV brands when it comes to top-of-the-line-picture performance. OLED, or Organic LED, is a premium display innovation that beats the standard LED and LCD in terms of picture quality, offering the best viewing angle all while using less energy. 4K TVs with this technology are often worth a pretty penny, but Walmart comes to the rescue by dropping spectacular TV deals.

We’re still a few weeks away from the Black Friday sale, but the giant retailer is already slashing prices on a variety of LG OLED 4K TV models. We spotted incredible offers for the E8 Series and B8 Series, which let you in an astounding savings of as much as $1,600.

55-inch LG OLED 4K TV, E8 Series — $1,389 ($1,608 off)

Whether you’re immersed in a movie, a sporting event, or a game, you can count on the LG E8 series to deliver them all with stunning visuals. This model is powered by the Alpha a9 intelligent processor that maximizes the self-illuminating pixels to produce superior sharpness, enhanced depth, and likelife vibrancy in imagery. Your viewing experience is further upscaled with the superior OLED display tossed in, promising perfect blacks and intense colors. A true 4K TV, it offers comprehensive support to a wide range of 4K formats, including major high-dynamic range (HDR) content like Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10.

With built-in LG ThinQ AI, Google Assistant, Intelligent Voice Recognition, and webOS, this LG TV makes it easy for you to look up for information, search for entertainment, and control connected devices. It also offers seamless integration with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, expanding its abilities to control your entire home ecosystem. You’ll also be able to enjoy streaming services like Channel Plus, Netflix, and Hulu.

If you’re after some buttery picture goodness in a 4K TV, the LG E8 Series is an ideal pick. It even received an impressive 4.7 out of 5 star rating from Walmart reviews, with customers mostly commending its stellar visual and audio performance. Grab the chance to score this premium TV for only $1,389 on Walmart, a far cry from its hefty standard price of $2,997. Order now and save a whopping $1,608.

BUY NOW

55-inch LG OLED 4K TV, B8 Series — $1,497 ($600 off)

This model carries the OLED display technology as well but is partnered with a different processor called Alpha a7. This intelligent processor, with the help of an exclusive processing technology, is capable of displaying a realistic picture with stunning sharpness, remarkably rich colors, and deep details. Support for premium 4K formats is also available, including Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HLG, and HDR10. Complementing all these visual features is the Dolby Atmos, an audio technology that enables a sound reproduction that seems to come from everywhere.

A genius TV through and through, the B8 Series has LG ThinQ A.I., Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in. This allows you to enjoy a personalized entertainment, and at the same time, provide you with convenience in controlling the TV or your entire connected smart home.

With superb picture and audio performance under its belt, this LG OLED 4K TV is definitely a worthy centerpiece for your entertainment setup. Jump on Walmart’s offer and bring it home for only $1,497, $700 below its usual $2,097 price tag.

BUY NOW

Visit our TV buying guide if you’re still undecided about what TV to get. You can also check out our curated deals page or compilation of Black Friday TV deals for more exciting discounts on TVs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations