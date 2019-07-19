Deals

Trying to beat the heatwave? Walmart cuts prices on LG portable air conditioners

Jufer Cooper
By

Summertime is here and temperatures are reaching all-time highs. Luckily that also means there are lots of summer deals you can find. Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day may have passed quickly but that’s not true of Walmart’s own version of summer savings event called The Big Save, which has now been extended until July 21. The sales event includes great deals on LG’s portable air conditioners, offering savings of up to 27%. Check it out here as we rounded the best deals up for you so you can keep every room you need cool.

LG 14,000 BTU 115V PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WITH REMOTE CONTROL, GRAPHITE GRAY – 27% OFF

lg portable air conditioners walmart deals 14 000 btu 115v conditioner with remote control graphite gray

If you are looking for a climate-control solution you can bring with when you’re on the go, the LG 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner is a really solid option for you. It has a 6-foot-long power cord that uses a standard 115-volt electrical outlet to cool a room of up to 500 square feet. It helps in eliminating hot spots using its inclined air discharge with auto-swing louvers, and removes moisture from the air at a rate of up to 3.1 pints per hour.

With Walmart’s The Big Save event, you will enjoy a huge discount of $160 from its original price of $600. Get it now for the great price of $440.

LG 12,000 BTU 115V PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WITH REMOTE CONTROL, GRAPHITE GRAY – 10% OFF

lg portable air conditioners walmart deals 12 000 btu 115v conditioner with remote control graphite gray

Cool a room of up to 400 square feet with this LG 12,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner. You can also save on power consumption by programming your 24-hour on/off timer schedule to ensure that the device goes off as soon as you leave the house for work. Even when it’s off, its auto-restart feature will save your settings to avoid the hassle of setting it up again.

Normally selling at $470, grab it now in Walmart for only $424 and enjoy $46 of savings.

LG 10,200 BTU 115V PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WITH REMOTE CONTROL, WHITE – 11% OFF

lg portable air conditioners walmart deals 10 200 btu 115v conditioner with remote control white

With a sleek modern design, the LG 10,200 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner will blend into any room decor. It has auto-swing air vent technology to ensure that every bit of cooling air will circulate the room of up to 300 square feet. It has a dehumidification capacity of up to 2.5 pints per hour for an added cooling experience.

Get this now for a great price of $349 instead of $390 and save as much as $41.

LG 8,000 BTU 115V PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WITH REMOTE CONTROL, WHITE – 12% OFF

lg portable air conditioners walmart deals 8 000 btu 115v conditioner with remote control white

For smaller room sizes of up to 200 square feet, the LG 8,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner is an ideal choice. It efficiently cools the air in the whole room to make sure that no hot spot will be left untouched. Its auto-evaporation allows for continuous use while its washable mesh filter cleans the air.

Snatch this awesome $41 discount from Walmart and take it home for only $299 instead of the usual $340.

All LG portable air conditioners included on this list are remote controlled and have easy-roll caster wheels and side handles for easy mobility from room to room. An easy-to-install window exhaust kit is also added in each deal. Don’t miss this chance and take advantage of Walmart’s extended sale event.

