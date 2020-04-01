As movies and games continue to go digital to keep up with ever-changing trends, if you’re going to enjoy them the best way possible, you need to upgrade your entertainment setup. That’s why we’ve pooled together an incredible roundup of five 4K TV deals that are all must-haves for the price. You won’t have to worry about picking and choosing from a myriad of duds and letdowns, because for as low as $250 from brands like LG, TCL, Samsung, and Vizio, you can take your entertainment setup to a whole new level.

43-inch LG 6 Series 4K TV — $250, was $270

The most affordable option on our list is the LG 6 Series 4K TV, an excellent entry-level 4K TV for anyone who doesn’t need the extra size. The 43-inch screen delivers images in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, so you always get picture-perfect pixels with whatever you’re watching. While most generic TVs have issues like video noise that come with a weak processor, this TV removes the problem completely. Together with its HDR10 compatibility, you’ll always be getting lifelike details without any blurring or blending.

With the help of its advanced color mapping technology coupled with its IPS panels, you’re getting impressive color accuracy with millions of hues to bring every scene to life. Not only that, but you can also enjoy the widest viewing angles, so you can sit anywhere you’d like and not miss out from desaturation or compromised visuals. And lastly, if you have a movie, TV show, or game that isn’t in 4K resolution, it will automatically get upscaled to its best possible resolution, so you can enjoy your favorites at their best quality.

The LG 6 Series 4K TV is also fully compatible with various smart devices and voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. This way, you have full control over the TV with nothing but your voice from any room in the house — that is, if your house is already connected by its own smart hub. You also have the ability to choose from a wide range of streaming services like Netflix and Showtime, among others, so you can watch anything and everything you want that’s available online. If the LG Series 4K TV is what you’re looking for, you can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $250.

50-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV — $320, was $350

The next 4K TV is the TCL 5 Series. It’s a marginal price jump from the LG 6 Series, but you’re getting both an additional seven inches in display size and a few extra features that will cement this 4K TV as a solid upgrade to any home entertainment setup. Its 50-inch screen features — as its name suggests — 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. With this, you’re getting one of the best video qualities available for the price range that boasts incredible crystal-clear details and fantastic visuals.

For your gaming purposes, the TCL 5 Series 4K TV comes with a built-in game mode that automatically activates and instantly reduces response time to a minimum for smooth frame rates. Additionally, its refresh rate of 120Hz eliminates motion blur and gives you the full frame-by-frame experience, making sure that your gameplay will never be the same again. Coupled with Dolby Vision HDR compatibility for every light environment and an exclusive iPQ engine, this TV ensures that your movies and shows don’t get left behind. Every image is enhanced by intense contrasts and sensational colors that transform any flat image into a visual spectacle with unbeatable color accuracy.

The TCL 5 Series 4K TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can do without the remote control and still have full control over the TV. And if you don’t know what to watch, it already comes with a number of streaming services including the all-time greats of Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, to name a few. If this 50-incher is what you’re looking for, whether you’re a gamer or cinephile, you can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for just $320 — letting you save $30.

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350, was $380

Samsung’s NU6900 4K TV is next up on our list, and for only $30 more than the TCL 5 Series, you’re getting even more exclusive features that no other TV brand can offer. This TV’s 3,840 x 2,160 resolution is just as breathtaking as you’d expect from a product of this caliber. And if there’s anything you can expect from a Samsung product, its whole is always greater than the sum of its parts. It’s somewhat larger than the previous entry, so if you need to occupy a greater surface area on your wall or TV stand, then this should do the trick.

It comes with Samsung’s proprietary PurColor technology and advanced HDR10+ compatibility that — even when you think you’re already getting superb color quality — turns your average movie night into a full-blown visual masterpiece with millions upon millions of vibrant colors displayed simultaneously. You’re also getting digitally enhanced contrasts that revolutionize your viewing experience by letting each individual pop of color burst to life on-screen. It’s minutely dimmer than other 4K TVs when in bright lighting, but that’s a trivial issue that shouldn’t ruin its quality.

The biggest flaw with the Samsung NU6900 is its limited compatibility with other smart home devices beyond SmartThings. However, if you don’t mind the lack of voice-powered automation or already use the SmartThings network, you shouldn’t have any problems. It also has various streaming services for you to browse through like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all that this TV has to offer for hours on end. You can find the Samsung NU6900 4K TV on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for just $350.

60-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $400, was $500

Back on our list again, with a huge 17-inch jump in size, is LG with its UM6900PUA 4K TV. It’s got all the features of the 43-inch 6 Series but upscaled for your viewing pleasure. It fits especially well in any home entertainment setup, so if you’ve got room, then we suggest you opt for this one. Its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution is up to par with industry standards, so you aren’t losing out on quality in exchange for sheer quantity. Every image on-screen will be displayed in stunning 4K quality, even if its native resolution is Full HD, thanks to the built-in UHD upscaler.

With its HDR10 compatibility and color accurate technology, you’re always getting the full extent of what your favorite movies and TV shows can dish out without sacrificing on its technical specs. The biggest issue the LG UM6900PUA has is a distinct weakness to bright rooms. In exchange, however, you’re getting the full breadth of the TV’s scope with wide viewing angles that don’t compromise image quality even when you aren’t directly in front of the screen.

The TV works with Apple’s HomeKit, so you can add the LG UM6900PUA to your list of connected devices and use the ever-reliable Siri to remotely control the TV to your liking with your voice. Like its 43-inch variant, this 60-inch LG 4K TV also has a plethora of streaming services for you to pick and choose from. From the most popular ones like Netflix and Hulu to Showtime and Sling TV, you’ve got the pick of the litter. If you want a great 4K TV, then the LG UM6900PUA is your best bet. It’s currently on sale on Best Buy for $400, letting you pocket a whole $100 in savings.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

Sometimes, bigger is better — and Vizio’s 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is a testament to this. Its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution manages to stay at full quality even while on the higher end of the size spectrum, making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants the largest possible 4K TV while remaining under a strict $500 budget. And unlike the previous options’ quad-core processor, this one has an octa-core variant instead that doubles what any of the other TVs on our list can offer with fluid navigation and virtually no input lag.

The Vizio V-Series uses Dolby Vision HDR to provide the best possible image quality for optimal viewing no matter what you’re watching. Even if you’re watching televised broadcasts, the HLG technology lets you enjoy your programmed shows and sporting events as if they were natively in 4K resolution. As it’s a VA display, you’re also getting rich blacks and captivating contrasts that you wouldn’t find in a standard IPS TV for terrific color quality. One shortcoming that emerges from this is an aversion to bright rooms, but if you’re focused on movie nights in the dark, then you won’t find any problems with this.

The Vizio V-Series also has great compatibility with Apple HomeKit and Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, so you can manipulate your TV as you would any other smart device at home without a hitch. You can also watch your favorite streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu where thousands of movies and videos can be enjoyed in full 4K resolution. The Vizio V-Series won’t disappoint if you want a quality 4K TV that can dish out first-rate images with ease while remaining on a budget. The retail price of $500 has been discounted to just $470 on Best Buy, so don’t hesitate to check it out.

