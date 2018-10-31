What to expect for Macy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Digital Trends
Before it was coined “Black Friday,” shopping advertisements displayed at Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade traditionally served as the unofficial signal to kick off the holiday shopping sensation. During the month of November we will be hunting down the best holiday deals leading up until Black Friday. With Cyber Monday not trailing far behind, the money-making holiday is extended to a week. We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on Macy’s deals, so make sure to come back every week to avoid missing anything.

MACY’S HOURS

Store hours may vary by state.

While most stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Macy’s has confirmed that its doors will be open 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, until 2 a.m. The store will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 23, until 10 p.m. and will be open again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Online shopping has consumers avoiding the Black Friday frenzy but Macy’s offers huge doorbuster sales that brings in shoppers right after their Thanksgiving meal. Last year the store also advertised in-person promotions to encourage shoppers to make the trek to the stores. Items varied from tote bags to glassware sets, free after a mail-in rebate, and lasting until 1 p.m. on Saturday. We can expect the firm’s online sales to last all day on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, with free shipping on orders over $49.

MACY’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Product availability may vary by store location.

The department store’s Black Friday deals are not live yet but you can shop the ongoing sales via the store’s app and online.

Last year the store released a 40-page Black Friday ad on the first week of November for shoppers to preview and strategize their shopping. Once that is leaked or made public, we will be updating the best Black Friday Macy’s deals.

For now, we can expect doorbuster discounts similar to the company’s $10 and $20 doorbuster coupons from last year. Other deals included 40 percent off women’s boots and shoes, 50 percent off winter weather accessories and 60 percent off men’s outerwear. Aside from discounted fashion and designer products, we will also be anticipating matching retail discounts on Apple products similar to their $70 markdown on the Apple Watch Series 1 from last year.

Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

