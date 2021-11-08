Smart light strips are a fantastic way to turn an ordinary room into your ideal space. Using just your phone, they give you the freedom to set the lights’ colors to anything you want, from moody purple to sunny orange. But the most popular smart light strips like Philips Hue cost an arm and a leg, especially if you want to put them in multiple areas inside your home. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals around right now. You can pick up a Merkury Innovations RGBW LED Strip Light for just $19, an $8 discount from the original price of $27. For a fraction of the price of a Philips Hue light strip, you get the same smart functionality and versatility. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on smart lights.

The first thing you’ll notice about this Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip is just how much you’re getting for the price. For under $20 with this deal, you get 16 feet of customizable lighting. For less than the price of a Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit, you can get 160 feet of these LED strips! That makes them a fantastic value if you’re looking to add multiple smart lights to different rooms or even outdoors, around doorways or on your roof. These strips are durable and are built to last wherever they’re placed, and they come with a strong adhesive back that you can stick on virtually any surface. This makes it a great addition to your holiday decorations, as it’ll make your house look more festive.

These are also incredibly easy to set up. Compared with more expensive models that require you to purchase dedicated hubs just to control them, all you need to start using the Merkury Innovations lights are a Wi-Fi connection and your mobile phone. Just download the customization app, and you can set the brightness, adjust the colors, and turn the lights on or off. You can even configure them to create various LED lighting effects, like gradient waves and color variations. If you’re planning to use them for an outdoor gathering or inside a home studio, you’ll love the sound-sync feature that allows them to flash along to the music you’re playing. Another amazing feature is scheduling, which lets you configure the lights to turn on and off at certain times of day.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to add smart lights to your home, look no further than these strip lights. They’re a great value, have excellent features, and will look great anywhere in your house. Best of all, you can get them up for a discount right now at Walmart! The Merkury Innovations LED Strip Lights are available for just $19, an $8 discount on the regular price of $27. If you want to set these up before the holidays, hurry — this deal could end at any time!

