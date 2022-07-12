Today's Best Smart LED Strip Light Prime Day Deal

One of the most popular bedroom decor items of the last two years is an LED strip light. What better way to customize your room than with lights that change color from the touch of a button? Of course, we anticipated seeing these strip lights as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, but this year Amazon’s competitors have seriously stepped up their game. Walmart Prime Day deals have been consistently great, and this Smart LED strip light Prime Day deal is definitely one worth scooping up.

Right now, Walmart is offering smart LED strip lights from Merkury Innovations for $8, which off the original price of $80. That’s a huge discount, totaling 60% off. It’s hard to even call this a smart LED strip light Prime Day deal because Walmart is nearly giving them away at this incredibly low price. If you’ve been thinking about adding a splash of color to any room, now is the time to cash in on Prime Day smart home deals before they’re gone.

Why you should buy this smart LED strip light

Now that so. many of us are working remotely and spending more time in our homes, what better way to instantly improve your space and decorate your home with LEDs than by adding a splash of color? All you have to do is plug in these smart LED strip lights from Merkury and then connect them through the Geeni smart home and voila! All of the colors of the rainbow are possible right from your fingertips.

With Merkury’s smart LED light strip, you can choose exactly the right shade of light to match your mood and you can adjust the brightness to be just what you want, all from your phone app. Including in the box is a 6.5-foot light strip, but the special breaker design means that you can trip them any way you want so you get the perfect length. It also comes with weather-resistant adhesive backing which means you can place your LED light strip just about anywhere. You don’t need any hubs or any extra devices beyond your pre-existing 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. They are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so if you’ve got your home set up with voice control, your smart LED strip light is just one more thing that your voice control assistant can help you with.

You can choose from millions of colors with each LED strip and while they are all sold separately, you can use the included connector to link multiple strips together. There’s never been a more affordable way to make your room your own, thanks to Walmart’s Smart LED strip light Prime Day deal. This is the type of price you actually have to see to believe, so you definitely want to grab one or two of these before the deal is gone forever. Prime Day smart home deals are the best way to upgrade your home without spending a fortune, and with these Smart LED strip lights, you can do exactly that.

