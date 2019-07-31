Deals

Amazon offers a 43% discount on these Michael Kors Access smartwatches

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

Watches nowadays are far more interesting as they’ve evolved to tell more than the time. As brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin compete to deliver smart wearables, the choices can simply endless. A fashion-forward brand like Michael Kors sure doesn’t shy away from the challenge of keeping up with the times with their own line of smartwatches that bridge the gap between classic aesthetics and modern smart capabilities. Amazon has two of the Michael Kors Access smartwatches for women on sale so you can up your style game while being smart about it.

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS SOFIE — $199

michael kors access smawatches amazon mk as

The Access Sofie is anything but subtle, this shiny piece of tech will surely catch the eye of those who love rocking the pavé look. Its stainless steel casing is bedazzled with clear stones while its case size of 42 millimeters and a band size of 18 millimeters prove to be ideal even for those with slim wrists. The interchangeable straps, multiple watch faces, as well as the editable alerts are clear manifestations that this smartwatch adapts to your style and specifications.

More than a fashion accessory, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, music playback, and activity tracking are enabled once paired with a compatible iOS (9.0+) or Android (4.3+) device. This model however still lacks the GPS and heart rate monitor that come with this year’s release. Also, since the Access Sofie is powered with Wear OS by Google, some features may be more accessible to Android devices.

A wearable you can sport all day, the Michael Kors Access Sofie boasts a 24-hour battery life but this deal may not last as long. Amazon shaves $151 off its $350 price tag so you can arm your wrist and spare your wallet at the same time.

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS RUNWAY — $199

michael kors access smawatches amazon mk ar1 1

If you’re looking for something a tad bit low-key with more specs, the Access Runway may be the upgrade for you. Though it may not have Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, Google’s updated Wear OS compensates with a far better interface that makes for a greater experience altogether. You can also expect this full-fledged touchscreen smartwatch to include the GPS, NFC, and heart rate sensor lacking from the Access Sofie.

Style may have a lot of faces but sometimes we just need it dialed down. The minimalist yet elegant design of the Access Runway won’t look clunky on anyone’s wrist, a clear-cut reason why it’s favored by Digital Trends among other Wear OS smartwatches in terms of design. Personalization is also not lost but only enhanced. Apart from the rotating crown that enables menu navigation, the two extra buttons on the bevel’s side will allow you to activate two particular apps of your choosing respectively.

Get yourself ready to strut the streets with a fashionable timepiece that could suit every look and mood you have. Amazon’s deal may just be the access you’re waiting for to snag the Michael Kors Access runway at its sweetest 43% price cut. Claim all the glitz and glamour at a discounted price of $199.

For more details, you can skim through our in-depth review on the Access Sofie and Access Runway. We also have roundups on the best smartwatches, fitness trackers, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

