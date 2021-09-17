Staples is practically handing out the Surface Pro 7 right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for a great deal on a new tablet? Whether you’re looking for something to take to work, stream movies at home, keep the kids entertained, or work on creative projects, you need to check out this deal on the Surface Pro 7 tablet. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Staples for just $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular price of $1,200. Read our Surface Pro 7 review to learn more about this tablet.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet feature an innovative touchscreen, so you can type, touch, draw, and work more naturally. Perfect for creative projects and for creative professionals like graphic designers and tattoo artists, you can draw directly onto the tablet without worrying about smudges, eraser marks, or coffee stains muddying up your work. This powerful tablet features a laptop-class Intel core processor for faster performance and responsiveness. Improved graphics make viewing images and watching videos even more enjoyable.

Equipped with both front and rear-facing cameras, a built-in mic, and 1.6W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, you can watch all of your favorite shows, streamers, and movies, plus easily stay in touch with friends and family over Skype or Zoom. Connect to Wi-Fi to surf the web, complete schoolwork, connect with friends, and more. Weighing less than 2 pounds, this tablet is perfect for those who are on the go, from students to professionals, and it’s ideal for keeping kids entertained while traveling. With an all-day battery life of over 10 hours, you can count on this tablet to keep them busy all the way there.

Please note that the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen are sold separately.

Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. You can pick up or order your own Surface Pro 7 for just $1,000 with free delivery. That’s a savings of $200 from its regularly marked price of $1,200. Not sure if this tablet is right for you? Check out even more tablets and laptops on sale now during Staples laptop deals. Browse tons of different computers from well-known brands to find the one that will fit your needs.

