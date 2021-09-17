  1. Deals
Staples is practically handing out the Surface Pro 7 right now

Looking for a great deal on a new tablet? Whether you’re looking for something to take to work, stream movies at home, keep the kids entertained, or work on creative projects, you need to check out this deal on the Surface Pro 7 tablet. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Staples for just $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular price of $1,200. Read our Surface Pro 7 review to learn more about this tablet.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet feature an innovative touchscreen, so you can type, touch, draw, and work more naturally. Perfect for creative projects and for creative professionals like graphic designers and tattoo artists, you can draw directly onto the tablet without worrying about smudges, eraser marks, or coffee stains muddying up your work. This powerful tablet features a laptop-class Intel core processor for faster performance and responsiveness. Improved graphics make viewing images and watching videos even more enjoyable.

Equipped with both front and rear-facing cameras, a built-in mic, and 1.6W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, you can watch all of your favorite shows, streamers, and movies, plus easily stay in touch with friends and family over Skype or Zoom. Connect to Wi-Fi to surf the web, complete schoolwork, connect with friends, and more. Weighing less than 2 pounds, this tablet is perfect for those who are on the go, from students to professionals, and it’s ideal for keeping kids entertained while traveling. With an all-day battery life of over 10 hours, you can count on this tablet to keep them busy all the way there.

Please note that the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen are sold separately.

Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. You can pick up or order your own Surface Pro 7 for just $1,000 with free delivery. That’s a savings of $200 from its regularly marked price of $1,200. Not sure if this tablet is right for you? Check out even more tablets and laptops on sale now during Staples laptop deals. Browse tons of different computers from well-known brands to find the one that will fit your needs.

More tablet deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great tablet and laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$860 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro, or prefer to work from Android. more
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$120 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie. more
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release)

$100 $150
If you don't need the latest and greatest you can save. Buy the 2019 release of the Fire HD 10 Tablet and enjoy the full HD display and and updated CPU and cameras. more
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$530 $700
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price. more
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$660 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately). more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$660 $830
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 256GB of storage works hard, plays hard, and now costs less. A great Android option for productivity hounds on the move. more
Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

$140 $150
Combine Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with a wireless charging dock and you won't need to plug in your tablet to recharge. more
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
