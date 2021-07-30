Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.

As a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a joy to use with its high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen, which displays bright images and colors, and makes automatic adjustments depending on the lighting conditions of your environment. It also promises snappy performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask between several apps at a time, with a 128GB SSD that provides lots of storage space for your files and programs.

The Type Cover that’s included in the bundle transforms the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, as it provides protection when it’s closed and serves as a keyboard when the 2-in-1 device is propped up in laptop form. Whether you’re using it as a tablet or laptop, the device’s 1080p HD webcam lets others see and hear you clearly during online meetings.

For a flexible device that will be able to keep up with what you need, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The bundle is an attractive option with Best Buy’s $230 discount, lowering its price to $799 from its original price of $1,029. The deal may get shelved at any moment though, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is a can’t-miss purchase with this offer, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

If you’re not yet sold on Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you should take a look at what other retailers are offering for the brand’s products. To give you a boost, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals that are available right now, so you have more options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations