Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.

As a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a joy to use with its high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen, which displays bright images and colors, and makes automatic adjustments depending on the lighting conditions of your environment. It also promises snappy performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask between several apps at a time, with a 128GB SSD that provides lots of storage space for your files and programs.

The Type Cover that’s included in the bundle transforms the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, as it provides protection when it’s closed and serves as a keyboard when the 2-in-1 device is propped up in laptop form. Whether you’re using it as a tablet or laptop, the device’s 1080p HD webcam lets others see and hear you clearly during online meetings.

For a flexible device that will be able to keep up with what you need, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The bundle is an attractive option with Best Buy’s $230 discount, lowering its price to $799 from its original price of $1,029. The deal may get shelved at any moment though, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is a can’t-miss purchase with this offer, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

If you’re not yet sold on Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you should take a look at what other retailers are offering for the brand’s products. To give you a boost, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals that are available right now, so you have more options.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$650 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,699 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,369 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

