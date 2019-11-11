Best Buy drops Microsoft Surface tablet deals that save you up to $200

The tablet landscape has evolved enormously in recent years, offering devices that are claimed to deliver reliable performance that can match a laptop. And since Microsoft has tossed its own hat into the ring with its lineup of Surface devices, you are no longer stuck with iOS and Android. Right now, two stellar Surface tablet models are enjoying massive price cuts on Best Buy: The Surface Go and the Surface Pro 6. If you are a techie who prefers a Windows-powered tablet other than the iPad or Galaxy Tab, look no further.

Microsoft Surface Go with Type Cover, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – $549 ($130 Off)

The Surface Go is the lightest and smallest unit in Microsoft’s lineup of Surface tablets. Its compact profile is easy to shove in your bag and does not weigh you down, making it an ultra-portable productivity machine that you can bring anywhere with you. Switching from tablet to laptop mode is intuitive; the operating system can detect if the Type Cover is attached to the edge of the screen and will then put you into laptop mode. The kickstand is sturdy, easy to adjust, and is perfectly angled for comfortable touch typing and swiping, while the keyboard is tactile and has a great feel.

From browsing the web to working and binge-watching, this Surface tablet makes everything looks crisp and stunning. Its 10-inch screen is equipped with a PixelSense Display and 1,800 x 1,300-pixel resolution, a solid combo that enables sharp text and accurate colors. It’s not a match to the iPad, but it’s better than most laptops, especially at this price point. This wonderful display is complemented by a decent set of stereo speakers capable of producing a surprising amount of bass and volume that can fill a room.

With the Intel Pentium 4415Y processor at its core, the Surface Go is capable of handling conventional applications just fine. While it’s not very powerful for web-based workflows, this tablet is a true workhorse and runs fluidly when you’re focused on a single task. Coupled with 128GB of solid-state drive (SSD), you are assured of decent app loads, boot times, as well as write and read speeds.

From work or play, you can never go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Go’s versatility. Using it for full-on productivity, it will last you for up to 9 hours, but if you use it for short bursts, you won’t even have to plug it in every day. Order now on Best Buy for only $549 and walk away with a significant savings of $130.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – $699 ($200 Off)

If you’ve got the cash for some serious laptop capability, consider the Surface Pro 6 instead. Solid enough for an office setting and playful enough for a coffee shop, this tablet gets it right in both aesthetics and performance. Its design manages to look sleek and distinctive without being ostentatious, while its build quality screams premium. You’ll still have to buy the Surface Pen or Type Cover separately to unlock its full potential, but other than that, you’ll be impressed with its multitasking power.

Speaking of power, this Surface tablet packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM that makes it a multitasking beast. The integrated Intel graphics fares well in basic tablet games, although anything that requires heavy graphics is out of the question. Microsoft also nailed the battery life of the Pro 6, with our review team noting that it’s in line with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can expect it to last for around 9.5 hours for web surfing and over 14 hours for video watching.

The Surface product lineup is known for its stunning screens, and the Pro 6 follows that trend. The 12.3-inch display has a pixel resolution of 2,736 x 1,824, making it one of the best in this category. The screen looks bright, colorful, and vivid and is comparable to premium brands like the MacBook and XPS. Darks are deep and lights really shine as well, thanks to its spectacular contrast.

From design to performance and functionality, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a tablet worthy of its price tag. For Windows fans looking for a tablet and laptop in one, there’s simply no better option. Order this versatile machine today on Best Buy for only $699 instead of the usual $899.

BUY NOW

Head over to our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on other computing products. Also, be sure to browse through our awesome compilation of Black Friday deals and Cyber Week deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations