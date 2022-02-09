  1. Deals
This Xbox Series S bundle got a nice little discount today

Aaron Mamiit
Microsoft Xbox Series S bundle with extra wireless controller deal.

Gamers who are on the lookout for worthwhile gaming deals shouldn’t ignore Xbox Series S and Series X deals, as Microsoft’s latest console offers powerful performance and access to exciting exclusives. Discounts don’t happen often, so you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of a price cut involving the Xbox Series S or Series X when you see one. If you’re hoping to score the Xbox Series S at a lower price than usual, you’re in luck because Dell is selling an Xbox Series S bundle with an extra controller for just $328, after a $20 discount to its original price of $348.

The Xbox Series S is an incredible piece of engineering, with features such as instant loading and 4K support inside a compact package. When comparing the Xbox Series X and Series S, the main advantage of the Series S is its lower price, which is perfect for casual gamers who just want to check out what the Xbox gaming library offers.

Most of the best Xbox One exclusives are also available to play on the Xbox Series S, so there’s no concern about being restricted to a limited number of titles for a relatively new platform. For even more games at your fingertips, you can also buy from Xbox Game Pass deals for access to a subscription service that lets you download any game to your console and play it in full.

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers because of the development of next-generation gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S. If you’re planning to purchase it, a bundle that includes the console and two controllers is available from Dell for just $328, down $20 from its original price of $348. The deal’s availability is limited though, and stocks are running out fast. If you’re already looking forward to playing games on the Xbox Series S, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Xbox Series S and Series X deals

Dell’s lowered price for the Xbox Series S bundle is very tempting if you don’t own the console yet, but if you already do, or if you’d like to take a look at other options, there are more offers out there to consider. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Xbox Series S and Series X deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

$32 $45
Play with thousands of color combinations, hundreds of vivid colors, three Spectra zones, and two LED modes with this controller. It also features two mappable buttons and three-way trigger locks. more
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

$55 $60
Step into the armor of Master Chief once again in the latest entry in the legendary series. Save humanity in Campaign mode, and engage with your friends in Multiplayer mode. more
Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

$30 $60
Play as a local Yaran, Dani Rojas, in the fight to liberate the island from the rule of a ruthless dictator. Recruit allies and gather a deadly arsenal of weapons to boost the revolution.. more
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

$30 $60
Take the lead as Star-Lord, and call the shots for the Guardians of the Galaxy as you face a cosmic threat in an all-new story. Overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. more
Buy at Amazon

Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition (Xbox Series X)

$60 $100
The Ultimate Edition includes the base game of Back 4 Blood, an annual pass that includes the upcoming DLCs, a skin pack, and additional digital in-game items. more
Buy at Amazon

12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$59 $83
Get lighting-fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for 12 months. more
Buy at CDKeys.com
