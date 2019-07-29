Share

With temperatures rising this summer, if you don’t have central air, staying cool can be difficult. Beat the heat by moderating the temperature in your space with a portable air conditioner. This way, you don’t have to precariously balance a heavy window unit that only cools one room. Amazon’s 26% price cut on the Midea Portable Air Conditioner (MPF12CR81-E) that brings its list price of $449 down to $332.

It is important to take note of the BTUs (British Thermal Units) when you’re in the market for an air conditioner as it is the key performance indicator. Basically, the higher the BTU, the larger the space that can be kept cool. Midea’s portable air conditioning unit is packed with 12,000 BTUs that can provide instant spot cooling, dehumidification, and air circulation for rooms measuring up to 300 square feet.

Don’t break a sweat when it comes to putting up your own climate-control system. This portable air conditioner has a 4-wheel design that makes for greater versatility and mobility when moving it from one room to the next. With all the necessary installation accessories included, you just have to sort out the window access. The airtight seal for drainage hose works on either hung or sliding windows.

Sleep soundly with the Midea air conditioner’s sleep mode that automatically adjusts your room’s temperature and keeps it cool throughout the night. Should you need to adjust anything else, there is an easy-to-read LED display for oscillation, sleep/operation mode, time, fan speed, and temperature settings. A fully-functional LED remote control includes a Follow Me feature that adjusts the room temperature based on your distance from the AC.

As a testament to being one of the world’s largest providers of air conditioning products, Midea guarantees each unit with a one year warranty on parts and labor. Warranties are always good to have, but you might not even need it with a reusable and washable air filter and an alert function to clean the filter that makes for quick hassle-free maintenance.

Get yourself out of one sticky situation at a time with a portable air conditioning unit that can simply roll with you. The Midea Portable Air Conditioner (MPF12CR81-E) is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of $332. Stay cool and use what you get in savings to plan a summer outing instead.

