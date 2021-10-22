More Black Friday TV deals just landed at Best Buy — What to buy today

The Best Buy Black Friday deals are here and with it comes plenty of fantastic offers on TVs. If you’re looking to indulge yourself in some of the best Black Friday deals, we also have the best Black Friday TV deals to tempt you into a new TV. Whether you’re looking for a cheap 55-inch TV or you’re keen to invest in a 70-inch giant, we’ve got you covered. Read on while we take you through what to buy today.

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $330, was $450

From one of the best TV brands out there in this price range, a 55-inch TC: 4 Series 4K TV for just $330 is one of the best TCL TV deals going right now. With $120 off, you get to enjoy 55 inches of 4K goodness backed up with the convenience of Android TV. That means Google Assistant support along with Chromecast built in so it’s easy to cast music, videos and more from your phone to the big screen. A customizable home screen gives you even more control plus the voice remote means you don’t even have to grab the remote.

60-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV — $400, was $550

Besides offering a sizeable 60-inch screen, this 60-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV also provides Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support along with an auto low latency game mode which is perfect for avid gamers or those who watch a lot of sport. Android TV support means you can easily customize your home screen while there’s Chromecast built-in plus a voice remote too. it’s everything you could need right down to DTS Virtual:X support for better quality sound.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Samsung always provides a great TV experience which is why it features in our look at the best TVs. Here, you get the joy of a 70-inch screen backed up with a Crystal Processor 4K for high end upscaling and a great experience whatever you’re watching. It uses Direct Lit technology to ensure that rows of LEDs fine tune the contest between blacks and whites, plus PurColor means that you get a more vibrant and lifelike picture. Tizen OS makes it a breeze to navigate too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations