Some of the best laptops to work with are the ones created for a specific purpose or a particular task. There are a lot of laptop deals showing up daily, but not all of them include devices quite like this.

What am I talking about exactly? B&H Photo is offering an absolutely ridiculous deal on the MSI 15 Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop. It’s the perfect machine for creatives, like content creators, photographers, graphic artists, and so on. The deal knocks $300 off the full price, and it’s also the cheapest price you’ll find right now. You can have it shipped to you for $1300 all-in, which is a remarkable offer.

The MSI 15.6-inch Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop features a gorgeous Calman-verified 1920 x 1080 display with a Delta E color accuracy rating. Wondering what that means? The screen offers a more accurate color representation which is excellent for photo and video editing. You want those true-to-life colors and visuals when you’re working with high-resolution content. Under the hood it has an Intel Core i7 8-core processor with clock speeds up to 2.3GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. A 512GB solid-state drive offers plenty of storage, fast boot times, and fast loading times.

Built-in backlighting ensures you can always see the keyboard even in low-light conditions, like when you’re in a dark room. It comes with Windows 10 and the MSI Creator Center pre-loaded. Creator Center is an optimized system mode for use with creative applications, like Adobe Photoshop.

B&H Photo is offering a crazy deal on the MSI 15 Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop that’s significantly lower than any other store, right now. Normally $1,600, you’re seeing instant savings of $300, which brings the price to $1,300 with free shipping. It also includes a free one-year subscription to Bitdefender Total Security, for up to five devices — worth a value of $90. We have no idea how long this deal is going to last, so take advantage while you can.

