We can’t believe how cheap this MSI Creator Series laptop is today

By
MSI 15 Creator Series Multi Touch Laptop

Some of the best laptops to work with are the ones created for a specific purpose or a particular task. There are a lot of laptop deals showing up daily, but not all of them include devices quite like this.

What am I talking about exactly? B&H Photo is offering an absolutely ridiculous deal on the MSI 15 Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop. It’s the perfect machine for creatives, like content creators, photographers, graphic artists, and so on. The deal knocks $300 off the full price, and it’s also the cheapest price you’ll find right now. You can have it shipped to you for $1300 all-in, which is a remarkable offer.

The MSI 15.6-inch Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop features a gorgeous Calman-verified 1920 x 1080 display with a Delta E color accuracy rating. Wondering what that means? The screen offers a more accurate color representation which is excellent for photo and video editing. You want those true-to-life colors and visuals when you’re working with high-resolution content. Under the hood it has an Intel Core i7 8-core processor with clock speeds up to 2.3GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. A 512GB solid-state drive offers plenty of storage, fast boot times, and fast loading times.

Built-in backlighting ensures you can always see the keyboard even in low-light conditions, like when you’re in a dark room. It comes with Windows 10 and the MSI Creator Center pre-loaded. Creator Center is an optimized system mode for use with creative applications, like Adobe Photoshop.

B&H Photo is offering a crazy deal on the MSI 15 Creator Series Multi-Touch Laptop that’s significantly lower than any other store, right now. Normally $1,600, you’re seeing instant savings of $300, which brings the price to $1,300 with free shipping. It also includes a free one-year subscription to Bitdefender Total Security, for up to five devices — worth a value of $90. We have no idea how long this deal is going to last, so take advantage while you can.

More laptop deals available now

Like the power and portability of the MSI Creator Series Laptop but looking for something a little different? No problem, there are a ton of laptop deals available. We gathered up all of the best ones for you. See below!

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,343 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Prime Day Deal

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$407 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon
