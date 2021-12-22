Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.

If you come up with a 65-inch screen when you check out Digital Trends’ what size tv to buy, it’s highly recommended that you go for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV. It features 4K UHD resolution for clear details and vivid colors, and HDR 10 technology, which offers a much more impressive boost in picture quality, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

Like the best 4K TVs, this Philips TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV. The platform provides easy access to your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, in addition to voice commands through Google Assistant. You can ask the digital assistant to play shows and movies, search for new content to watch, adjust your TV’s playback and volume, and control your other compatible smart home devices, among other helpful functions.

If you’re on the hunt for a large TV for your home theater setup, you can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, especially since it’s part of an unbelievable deal from Walmart. You can purchase the 65-inch 4K TV for just $478, after a $70 discount to its original price of $548. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on buying the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV for less than $500, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If a 65-inch TV is a perfect size for your living room, but you want to take a look at alternatives to this Philips 4K Android Smart TV, don’t worry. We’ve gathered some of the best 65-inch TV deals for you to shop, so you’ll have lots of options for your home theater setup upgrade.

