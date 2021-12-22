  1. Deals
This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

Aaron Mamiit
The 65-inch Philips 4K TV with a city scene on the screen.

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.

If you come up with a 65-inch screen when you check out Digital Trends’ what size tv to buy, it’s highly recommended that you go for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV. It features 4K UHD resolution for clear details and vivid colors, and HDR 10 technology, which offers a much more impressive boost in picture quality, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

Like the best 4K TVs, this Philips TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV. The platform provides easy access to your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, in addition to voice commands through Google Assistant. You can ask the digital assistant to play shows and movies, search for new content to watch, adjust your TV’s playback and volume, and control your other compatible smart home devices, among other helpful functions.

If you’re on the hunt for a large TV for your home theater setup, you can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, especially since it’s part of an unbelievable deal from Walmart. You can purchase the 65-inch 4K TV for just $478, after a $70 discount to its original price of $548. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on buying the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV for less than $500, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 65-inch TV deals

If a 65-inch TV is a perfect size for your living room, but you want to take a look at alternatives to this Philips 4K Android Smart TV, don’t worry. We’ve gathered some of the best 65-inch TV deals for you to shop, so you’ll have lots of options for your home theater setup upgrade.

Hisense 65-Inch 65U6G Quantum Series ULED 4K Smart TV with Alexa

$700 $850
If you want quantum dot LED technology at a relatively affordable price, this 65-inch Hisense H9G 4K ULED TV is an excellent way to entertain yourself and keep your finances in the green. more
Buy at Amazon

65-inch TCL 6 Series QLED 8K TV

$2,000 $2,200
Get the best of all worlds with this TV offering both QLED display and 8K resolution, in a 65-inch size that's perfect for medium-sized rooms. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

LG 65-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,500 $1,800
Enjoy stunning image crispness and color depth thanks to the OLED screen on this 65-inch TV from LG. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$600 $680
Enjoy 4K content with bright colors and support for Dolby Vision HDR, with a fast processor for 4K upscaling and Vizio's SmartCast software. more
Buy at Best Buy
