Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is currently on sale from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals for an affordable price of $499, following a $133 discount to its sticker price of $632. It’s rare to see a decent gaming laptop being sold for less than $500, even from other retailers’ Black Friday deals, so you won’t want to miss this opportunity. You’ll need to hurry, though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop

While it’s considered a budget gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 Thin won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — though you might have to choose to go with low or medium graphics settings. These specifications won’t match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s highly recommended that you eventually upgrade to 16GB of RAM once you have the extra cash as that’s recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

You’ll have enough space for multiple AAA titles on the MSI GF63 Thin’s 256GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 pre-installed so it’s ready to use as soon as you boot it up. The gaming laptop also features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution that will let you better appreciate the visuals of your favorite games, and a battery that can last up to 7 hours on a single charge so that you can keep playing even while on the go.

The MSI GF63 Thin is a reliable budget gaming laptop, but it’s even cheaper from Walmart’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals. You’ll only have to pay $499 instead of $632, for savings of $133 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. It’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the offer — you’ll also enjoy the added bonus of avoiding the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself.

