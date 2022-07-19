MSI gaming laptops are ridiculously cheap at Walmart today

MSI has a great history in the gaming space; whether it’s their motherboards or their versions of GPUs, they’re a great company to go with, especially if you want to buy a laptop. Luckily, Walmart has two great gaming laptop deals on MSI laptops, both of which have great specs if you’re looking for a mid-to-high-end gaming laptop.

MSI Crosshair 17 — $1,547, was $1,990

For starters, we have the MSI Crosshair 17 with a 17.3-inch FHD monitor that can hit a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering that is an RTX 3050Ti, a mid-range GPU that should be able to handle most modern games at FHD resolution and push those refresh rates, although it may require a small sacrifice in graphical settings. Paired with that is an 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H which is a great CPU if you need a bit more processing power for things like simulation and strategy games or maybe audio editing work. You also get 16GB of RAM, which should be enough for most people, and 512GB of SSD storage, which is slightly low for games these days, so grabbing an external hard drive deal might be a good idea.

MSI GS75 Stealth — $1,559, was $2,137

The MSI GS75 Stealth has roughly the same specs as the Crosshair 17, with a 17.3-inch FHD screen that can hit a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, making it great for those who need it for competitive games like CS:GO and League of Legends. The whole thing is run by an RTX 2060, which at first glance may seem slower than the RTX 3050Ti if you aren’t familiar with Nvidia cards, but is a bit more powerful, sometimes up to 20% depending on the sort of work it’s doing. So, it should readily handle most games, even at the higher refresh rate, and you could probably grab a gaming monitor deal and run your games there when on a desktop. Paired with that is a 10th-gen Intel i7-10875H, a small step down from the Crosshair laptop but still powerful enough to rip through most games with relative ease. As for RAM, it comes out to 16GB, more than enough for most folks, and storage is a 512GB SSD which, again, is slightly on the smaller side, so grabbing an external SSD might help.

