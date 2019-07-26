Deals

This highly rated Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router gets a sweet 25% discount

Drake Hawkins
netgear nighthawk ax8 router deal

The smart home revolution and the rapid development of online gaming and HD video streaming has increased the need for faster Wi-Fi speeds. If you have a houseful of devices that connect to your network, but don’t want all the cables from a modem, consider upgrading to a Netgear wireless router. This next-generation NightHawk Wi-Fi 6 router is on sale at 25 percent off on Amazon and Best Buy today.

The usually $400 Netgear Nighthawk AX8 eight-stream Wi-Fi 6 router is only $300 on Amazon and Best Buy today. This $100 discount comes just in time before school starts. Order now while the deal is live.

Boost your home Wi-Fi up to five times faster with the Netgear Nighthawk router. This cutting-edge router provides a maximum bandwidth of 6Gbps. At this speed, you and your family can enjoy lag-free gaming, 8K ultra-HD video streaming, uninterrupted video calls, and continuous content access on all your mobile devices.

The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router is also perfect for making sure your children have a fast internet connection where they study at home. It is capable of providing whole-home coverage for medium to large houses. With this router, your kids can easily share digital notes with classmates, print wirelessly from different rooms, or watch educational videos from any part of the house without issues.

Under the Nighthawk AX8’s sleek, futuristic wings are four high-powered antennas. They are optimally positioned to transmit reliable Wi-Fi coverage over a long distance. And at the heart of this powerful router is a 1.8Ghz quad-core processor that allows efficient connection for more than thirty devices.

Download the Nighthawk App on any iOS or Android device to set up your Netgear Wi-Fi 6 router. The app also allows you to set the parental control, pause the internet on connected devices, run a speed test, and more. And it lets you control your network from anywhere for your further convenience.

Get your Netgear Nighthawk AX8 eight-stream Wi-Fi 6 router on Amazon or Best Buy today at a discounted price of $300. That is a 25% discount on a feature-packed router.

Back-to-school season is a great time to score discounted laptops from trusted brands like HP, Microsoft, and more. Check our curated deals page to stay up to date with the latest tech deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

