New AirPods 3 drop to just $140 at Amazon today

If you’re looking for some great Apple deals, we’d like to point you toward one of the many great headphone deals going on right now. The Apple AirPods 3 are seeing an impressive discount at Amazon today, which has them marked all the way down to $140. That’s a savings of nearly $40 from their regular price of $179, and it’s even more impressive due to the fact that we don’t often see deep discounts on Apple products. But this is one of the best AirPods deals you’ll find out there on the internet, so click over to Amazon and grab a deal on your new Apple AirPods 3 now.

Apple’s AirPods lineup of in-ear headphones has been popular since their original launch, and the third generation of Apple AirPods has continued to build upon old technology, while simultaneously introducing new features. The Apple AirPods 3 features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that makes movies and other content come to life by seemingly placing the sound all around you. An adaptive equalizer allows the headphones to automatically tune music to your ears, and a force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and do even more. The AirPods 3 also feature an effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching amongst devices — a nice convenience for users with multiple devices to consume content on.

The battery life of the Apple AirPods 3 reaches up to an impressive 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. They are sweat and water-resistant, which makes them great accompaniment on the gym, on the trails, or on the morning run, and like all Apple devices, the AirPods 3 feature Siri voice activation and control. While it may be a bit confusing what makes the Apple AirPods 3 a great choice over previous generations, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

A great discount on a brand that doesn’t often see them, the Apple AirPods 3 are marked all the way down to just $140 at Amazon today. That’s a savings of $39 from their regular price of $179, and something worth pouncing on quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

