With the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch Lite on September 20, now is a great time to build on your library of Switch games. One of the titles you can enjoy on this handheld gaming system is the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Get your copy on Amazon today to enjoy a 17% discount on this 2D Mario game.

Normally $60, the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is down to $50 on Amazon today. That is a cool $10 price cut on a two-in-one Super Mario Bros. game. You can even get it for less with a trade-in. Hurry and order now while the deal is available.

The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe received the Digital Trends Editors’ Choice award for offering some of the best 2D platforming on Nintendo Switch. It is one of the most dynamic and inventive Mario sidescrollers ever. This game keeps you on your toes with continuously changing gameplay, obstacles, and enemies with each passing level. You might even find yourself revisiting the impeccably designed large stages to see if you can secure any hard-to-reach gold coins you missed on your first go.

Players of all skill levels can enjoy the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, thanks to the introduction of the new playable characters. Kids who are learning how to play will enjoy Nabbit, a character who cannot take damage from enemies. There is also Toadette who can power up into super-floaty Peachette.

But if you want more of a challenge, you can play the B-side New Super Luigi U. It is similar to the New Super Mario Bros. U but with a 100-second time limit. It tests your reflexes and ability to make moves on the fly. Aside from the time constraint, the levels are also made more nerve-wracking by removing the checkpoint flags. So if you die during the boss fight, you will have to start back to the beginning.

Enjoy hours of 2D platforming fun with the <em>New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe</em>. Get yourself a copy on Amazon now for only $50 instead of its usual $60. Place your order now before this $10 discount runs out.

