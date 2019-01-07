Digital Trends
Deals

New year, new sleep: Refresh your bedroom with these mattress and bedding deals

Leah Bjornson
By

While you may have checked off a bunch of wish list items over the holidays, chances are you didn’t wake up to a new mattress under the Christmas tree. More likely, it’s something you’ll have to splurge for yourself, and you’ll want to make sure you get the best price on the market.

A new mattress is an investment that can cost you thousands of dollars depending on what you’re looking for, which is why it’s important to wait for a sale before upgrading your set. Right now, many of the most popular online mattress retailers are hosting New Year’s sales, with items listed for hundreds of dollars off the regular prices. We’ve collected the top discounts from Casper, Nectar, Purple, and more so you can compare not only price, but product, shipping, and returns policies.

Casper

new year mattress deals casper

From January 12 to 21, Casper is offering savings on its iconic mattresses and bedding products as part of its 2019 Winter Weekend Sale. Spend over $1,000 and receive $100 off your purchase. That’s about the price of a Queen or a King, or if you’re buying a smaller mattress, you can bundle Casper’s pillows and bedding to completely refresh your set. Plus, until January 21, you’ll receive a code for an additional $25 off a future purchase of $100 or more. Casper offers free delivery to your door and has a 100-night return policy — if you end up not liking it, the company will pick it up from your home, no strings attached.

Buy Now

Bear

new year mattress deals bear

This New Year’s sale isn’t happening for much longer, so you’ll want to act fast to secure your Bear mattress. Happening now through January 8, take $125 off orders of $500 or more with code HOL125, and take $225 off orders of $1,200 or more with code HOL225. The deal also gets you two free Bear pillows with a mattress or bundle purchase while supplies last. Like Casper, Bear offers a 100-night free trial and complimentary delivery and returns.

Buy Now

DreamCloud

new year mattress deals dreamcloud

DreamCloud‘s luxury mattresses are usually a little more expensive than Casper’s products, but you can currently purchase any regularly priced mattress for $200 off. Simply add your email when prompted, and the coupon will be automatically applied at checkout. This brings the price of the mattresses to levels comparable with other companies’ offerings, and you get to enjoy premium materials like a hand-tufted Cashmere Blend cover and gel-infused memory foam. DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial and free shipping and returns, as well as optional White Glove set-up service for an additional cost.

Buy Now

Nectar

new year mattress deals nectar

Nectar is wishing new customers a happy New Year with $125 off any size mattress, plus two premium pillows as a bonus. Unlike other retailers that have multiple mattress types available, Nectar just offers its  standard mattress in sizes from Twin to a California King. No-transfer technology promises to keep you sound asleep even while your partner tosses and turns, while sleep cool technology gently regulates your temperature throughout the night. This company seems to have its customer’s best interests at heart, with a 365-night trial, “forever” warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Buy Now

Layla

new year mattress deals layla

From now until midnight on Tuesday, January 8, you can buy a Layla mattress for $100 off the regular price. As with the deals from Nectar and Bear, this offer comes with two free pillows to match your mattress. The company prides itself on offering a cleaner sleep, thanks to copper-infused memory foam. In addition to wicking away heat and sweat, the copper has natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. The mattress is also multifunctional with soft and firm sides. The company will ship your mattress for free, but its return policy is a little arduous – though charitable. You’ll need to donate your mattress to a local charity within 120 days of purchase, snap a picture of the donation receipt, and send it in to Layla for a full refund. But hey, it’s all for a good cause.

Buy Now

Purple

new year mattress deals purple

This may be the most advantageous deal of them all — if you’re looking to upgrade more than just your mattress. Purple is giving customers up to $100 off any mattress purchase, plus your choice of one of the following products for free: sheets ($249 value), pillow ($169 value), mattress protector ($129 value), blanket ($169 value) or seat cushion ($119 value). The company has made a name for itself with its “no-pressure” mattresses, which claim to relieve pressure on your joints, points, bumps, and edges. This deal is available while supplies last, and the company offers a 100-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Check out our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019
best workout headphones on sale bose feature
Deals

The best deals on workout headphones that aren’t Apple AirPods

If you don't have the right sports headphones but love getting a sweat on to an epic pump-up playlist, it's time to invest in a good pair. Buying yourself something new to support your active lifestyle might just be the extra motivation you…
Posted By Leah Bjornson
hp printer sale
Deals

HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, and a ton of them are on sale right now at discounts of up to $250. You have to act fast, though: This New Year's HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some after-Christmas shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new macbook pro 8th generation cpu colorful wallpaper
Computing

This sale slashes the price off a 2017 MacBook Pro by up to $1,500

If you're looking to pick up a new and powerful MacBook Pro for 2019, look no further than Adorama's current deal offering up to $1,500 off select models of Apple's 2017 MacBook Pro, but only for a limited time.
Posted By Michael Archambault
amazon fitbit deals
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit fitness trackers for the new year

Activity trackers are one of the simplest ways to take your fitness to the next level, and Fitbit makes some of the best. To help you keep your New Year's resolution to get (and stay) fit, here are a handful of the best Fitbit deals on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best energy efficient space heaters duraflame
Deals

The best energy-efficient space heaters to keep you warm this winter

Staying warm during the cold months can be difficult and quite costly. If you are trying to keep those toes toasty without breaking the bank, we've found the best energy-efficient space heaters.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
wearable fitness tracker techrabbit
Deals

5 types of fitness products that will make 2019 the year of you

If 2019 is the year you finally get your health and fitness goals in order, then the right piece of clothing or equipment will help you along the way. These fitness products will make it easier to track your progress and enjoy your fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best apple watch faces series 4 photos face
Deals

Amazon drops prices on refurbished Apple Watches in this one-day sale

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, but it comes with a costly price tag attached. If you take a dip into the refurbished market, you can get the Apple Watch Series 1,2, and 3 at a decent price from Amazon.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll