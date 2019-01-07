Share

While you may have checked off a bunch of wish list items over the holidays, chances are you didn’t wake up to a new mattress under the Christmas tree. More likely, it’s something you’ll have to splurge for yourself, and you’ll want to make sure you get the best price on the market.

A new mattress is an investment that can cost you thousands of dollars depending on what you’re looking for, which is why it’s important to wait for a sale before upgrading your set. Right now, many of the most popular online mattress retailers are hosting New Year’s sales, with items listed for hundreds of dollars off the regular prices. We’ve collected the top discounts from Casper, Nectar, Purple, and more so you can compare not only price, but product, shipping, and returns policies.

Casper

From January 12 to 21, Casper is offering savings on its iconic mattresses and bedding products as part of its 2019 Winter Weekend Sale. Spend over $1,000 and receive $100 off your purchase. That’s about the price of a Queen or a King, or if you’re buying a smaller mattress, you can bundle Casper’s pillows and bedding to completely refresh your set. Plus, until January 21, you’ll receive a code for an additional $25 off a future purchase of $100 or more. Casper offers free delivery to your door and has a 100-night return policy — if you end up not liking it, the company will pick it up from your home, no strings attached.

Bear

This New Year’s sale isn’t happening for much longer, so you’ll want to act fast to secure your Bear mattress. Happening now through January 8, take $125 off orders of $500 or more with code HOL125, and take $225 off orders of $1,200 or more with code HOL225. The deal also gets you two free Bear pillows with a mattress or bundle purchase while supplies last. Like Casper, Bear offers a 100-night free trial and complimentary delivery and returns.

DreamCloud

DreamCloud‘s luxury mattresses are usually a little more expensive than Casper’s products, but you can currently purchase any regularly priced mattress for $200 off. Simply add your email when prompted, and the coupon will be automatically applied at checkout. This brings the price of the mattresses to levels comparable with other companies’ offerings, and you get to enjoy premium materials like a hand-tufted Cashmere Blend cover and gel-infused memory foam. DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial and free shipping and returns, as well as optional White Glove set-up service for an additional cost.

Nectar

Nectar is wishing new customers a happy New Year with $125 off any size mattress, plus two premium pillows as a bonus. Unlike other retailers that have multiple mattress types available, Nectar just offers its standard mattress in sizes from Twin to a California King. No-transfer technology promises to keep you sound asleep even while your partner tosses and turns, while sleep cool technology gently regulates your temperature throughout the night. This company seems to have its customer’s best interests at heart, with a 365-night trial, “forever” warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Layla

From now until midnight on Tuesday, January 8, you can buy a Layla mattress for $100 off the regular price. As with the deals from Nectar and Bear, this offer comes with two free pillows to match your mattress. The company prides itself on offering a cleaner sleep, thanks to copper-infused memory foam. In addition to wicking away heat and sweat, the copper has natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. The mattress is also multifunctional with soft and firm sides. The company will ship your mattress for free, but its return policy is a little arduous – though charitable. You’ll need to donate your mattress to a local charity within 120 days of purchase, snap a picture of the donation receipt, and send it in to Layla for a full refund. But hey, it’s all for a good cause.

Purple

This may be the most advantageous deal of them all — if you’re looking to upgrade more than just your mattress. Purple is giving customers up to $100 off any mattress purchase, plus your choice of one of the following products for free: sheets ($249 value), pillow ($169 value), mattress protector ($129 value), blanket ($169 value) or seat cushion ($119 value). The company has made a name for itself with its “no-pressure” mattresses, which claim to relieve pressure on your joints, points, bumps, and edges. This deal is available while supplies last, and the company offers a 100-night trial with free shipping and returns.

