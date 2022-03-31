Newegg is having a FLASH SALE on gaming computers this week

GPU prices are still high, so it’s always exciting to find excellent PC gaming deals in the wild. If you don’t want to spend tons of time looking for a discrete graphics card, then getting a gaming laptop might be the best option. These computers are portable, powerful, and can easily be hooked up to external monitors to provide a desktop gaming experience.

It’s no secret that Newegg has some of the cheapest gaming laptop deals around. However, the PC-focused retailer has taken its deals to another level this week as part of their Mega Deal Madness event, with a massive flash sale on gaming computers that’s happening right now! Keep reading to discover some amazing laptop deals, with discounts of up to $650 on top-tier hardware, and see the full sale by clicking the button below.

HP Victus 16 — $770, was $920

The HP Victus lineup is one of our favorite options for budget-conscious gamers, with powerful gaming specifications at a low price point. That’s why you should check out the HP Victus 16, a monstrous gaming laptop that offers spectacular bang-for-buck. Inside, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a six-core chip with a turbo frequency of 4.20GHz. Combined with the 8GB DDR4 memory and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, you have a gaming laptop that can also handle productivity tasks surprisingly well. Of course, the big selling point is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, a modern graphics card that can handle modern titles. You’ll be able to get good frame rates out of plenty of games, from competitive shooters to RPGs with massive open worlds. You can play on the massive 16.1-inch IPS panel or hook it up to an external display with its generous selection of ports. You get an HDMI 2.0 port, along with a USB Type-C port that can handle DisplayPort 1.4. This is a fantastic deal that you shouldn’t miss. Get the HP Victus 16 at Newegg for just $770, a $150 discount on the regular price of $920. Hit that Buy Now button right now — this deal might not stick around for long!

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo — $949, was $1,599

One of the best things about the upgraded Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics chip is that it lets thin and light professional laptops run games at decent frame rates. That’s one of the biggest selling points of the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo, an Intel Evo-certified 2-in-1 laptop that packs a lot of punch into a thin form factor. It’s equipped with top-of-the-line ultrabook specs, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Not only can you bring this to the office with ease, but you’ll be able to get away with some light gaming during your lunch breaks. You get a generous 512GB NVMe SSD to store both your games and documents. Since this is a convertible, the 13.4-inch 16:10 display doubles as a touchscreen. You can flip it around, prop it up in tent mode, or turn it into a versatile tablet. The MSI Summit E13 Flip even comes with a Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0-enabled MSI active pen, so you can start drawing notes and annotating documents out of the box. It’s easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get for under $1,000. If this device catches your eye, this is the ideal time to get it. It’s on sale for just $949, a massive $650 discount on the standard price tag of $1,599. Hit that Buy Now button fast — this deal could be gone instantly!

Lenovo Legion 7 — $1,899, was $1,930

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming experience, look no further than the Lenovo Legion 7. It’s equipped with compelling hardware found in the best gaming laptops. Inside, you’ll find a blisteringly fast AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor, which will chew through both gaming and productivity tasks with ease. You also get a massive 32GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and streaming, and a whopping 2TB SSD to store your gaming library. However, the star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It’s a powerful, modern GPU that can play virtually any modern title at high settings, with exceptional frame rates and high-quality rendering. You’ll get to take advantage of all that power with the 16-inch, 165Hz IPS display, which means you’ll gain a competitive edge in all your favorite titles. This hardware is contained in a sleek chassis with a surprisingly manageable size. You won’t find a better gaming deal than this one today! Get this laptop for just $1,899, a $31 discount on the standard price of $1,930. Hit that Buy Now button while this offer is still around.

