Digital Trends
Deals

REI slashes prices on The North Face, Columbia, and Nike clearance Items

Jacob Kienlen
By

It’s never too early to plan your next adventure and REI is your one-stop shop to get you prepared. From now through President’s Day, REI is offering up to 50 percent off on camp gear, outerwear, winter boots, and lifestyle footwear. You’ll find discounts on brands like North Face, Columbia, and Nike. While normally high-priced, this sweet REI sale will help save big on new winter gear.

Whether you’re planning on going backpacking in another country or just need some new jackets or hoodies for everyday use, REI has huge markdowns on the best outerwear products. And if you’re shopping for someone special for Valentine’s Day these will make the perfect gift. These prices are available online only and if you shop $50 or more, shipping is free. Check out some of the best discounted items from our favorite outdoor merchant below.

The North Face

nike columbia and the north face rei sale northface

The North Face is known for designing great outdoor clothing and adventure gear. REI’s clearance has price cuts on a variety of duffel bags and backpacks to take on your next big trip. Whether your looking for a winter jacket, a duffel bag, or some awesome gear, there’s a good chance you’ll find a great discount during this sale. Though they are primarily known for their snow gear, The North Face also offers everything from tents to women’s tights.

  • The North Face Base Camp Duffel – Large – 50 percent off
  • The North Face Borealis Pack - Women's – 50 percent off
  • The North Face Venture 2 Rain Jacket – Men’s – 30 percent off
  • The North Face FuseForm Progressor Shell Jacket - Women's – 50 percent off
  • The North Face Beyond the Wall High-Rise Natural Tights - Women's – 50 percent off

See All Deals

Nike

nike columbia and the north face rei sale

When it comes to comfort and style, the athletic sports brand has the best combination. REI has Nike men’s fitted shirts and shorts discounted for a bargain price. If you made staying fit in 2019 a resolution then these sport wear items are perfect for running and training. However, If you’re looking to grab some Nike clearance gear that is a little more fitting for winter, this Nike sale won’t get you what you need. Though there should be plenty of other ski, snowboard, and winter gear discounts from Osprey, The North Face, and Columbia to sustain your wintry needs.

  • Nike Breathe Hyper Dry T-Shirt – Men’s – 32 percent off
  • Flex Distance Elevate Shorts - Men's– 31 percent off
  • Nike Flex Distance 2-in-1 Shorts - Men's 7 – 50 percent off
  • Nike Power Tights - Women's – 50 percent off
  • Nike Dry Endurance Pants - Women's – 30 percent off

See All Deals

Columbia

nike columbia and the north face rei sale

Columbia is one of the most well-known winter brands in this sale. Offering signature fleece hoodies and jackets for a discounted price and snow boots discounted up to 50 percent off, the REI Columbia sale has everything you need to stay warm this winter. Grab a new jacket for your next skiing adventure for just a fraction of the regular retail price.

  • Columbia Union Hill Insulated Jacket - Men's – 50 percent off
  • Columbia Northern Comfort Full-Zip Jacket - Men's – 27 percent off
  • Columbia Northern Ground II Full-Zip Fleece Jacket - Men's – 28 percent off
  • Columbia Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat Snow Boots - Men's – 44 percent off
  • Columbia Bugaboot Plus IV XTM Omni-Heat Snow Boots - Men's – 50 percent off

See All Deals

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found plenty more discounts on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 black
Mobile

Get that special someone a TicWatch with these Valentine’s Day discounts

Mobvoi's TicWatch lineup is one of the most-loved lineup of smartwatches, and for good reason. For Valentine's Day, the company announced some pretty sweet discounts for its devices.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon iPad deals
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on the 2018 iPad and iPad Pro for a limited time

Apple continues to offer the best tablet computers on the market today. If you’re in need of some new mobile tech, then Amazon has a few iPad models on sale right now, and we've rounded them up here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap macbook deals
Deals

Snatch up Apple’s latest and lightest 12-inch MacBook for $300 off

Are you looking for a great deal on Apple's 12-inch 2017 MacBook? If you're hunting down a great thin-and-light notebook, both B&H and Amazon are offering the lightest laptops in Apple's lineup for $300 off.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iPhone XS XR trade in offer
Deals

Apple offers up to $400 off a new iPhone XS or XR with trade-in

Got your eyes on a new iPhone, and your current phone is looking a little long in the tooth? Apple's got you covered with an ongoing trade-in promotion that can save you hundreds on a brand-new iPhone XS or XR. Read on to find out how.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Get an Xbox One X with ‘Fallout 76’ for a huge discount at Walmart

Don't have a powerful Xbox One X console yet? If you're looking for a great deal, Walmart currently has it bundled with Fallout 76 for just $399. Also included are one-month trials to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixelbook running Adobe Lightroom CC
Computing

Get a superpowered Pixelbook laptop for $450 off while stocks last

The Google Pixelbook is not your average Chromebook but that's hardly a bad thing. With plenty of power behind its fantastic screen, the Pixelbook is an awesome 2-in-1 and now you can grab one for far less than usual.
Posted By Jon Martindale
tile mate key finder valentines day sale
Deals

Tile Mate key finders can locate your phone, wallet, and keys with ease

With the Tile Mate key finder, you can actually call your keys or locate them on a map using your smartphone. Pick one up for a discounted price during the Tile Mate Valentine's Day sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sling tv
Deals

Watch the India vs. New Zealand cricket match for free with an ESPN+ 7-day trial

ESPN+ is an easy way to stream both pre-programmed and live sports content. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you're looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket T20I matches, you can take advantage of this to stream them…
Posted By Lucas Coll
same day flower delivery
Deals

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Valentine’s Day

Need some flowers in a hurry? No matter the occasion, when you need flowers, you need them quickly and want them looking crisp. These online florists have you covered with same-day flower delivery so your bouquets arrive fresh.
Posted By Lucas Coll
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll